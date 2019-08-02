BERRYVILLE — As many as five new, full-time fire and rescue positions are going unfilled in Clarke County as officials continue to scrutinize applicants and await word on a federal grant.
The county is seeking a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover much of the estimated cost of $243,360. If the grant is received, all five workers will be hired in the current fiscal year that started July 1. If not, plans are to fill 1½ positions in the current year, another 1½ positions during the next year and the remaining two in the following year.
Seven paid, full-time firefighters/emergency medical services (EMS) workers rotate between shifts at the John H. Enders Fire Company in Berryville. Thirteen part-timers work among Enders and the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Company in Bluemont. The Boyce Volunteer Fire Company has some part-time personnel but county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty said he does not know how many.
The county’s Fire and Rescue Commission, comprised of members of each company who advise the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on how to handle emergency services issues, is recommending that more paid personnel be hired to try and lower response times. Having more paid workers will reduce reliance on volunteers who often must travel to the companies to get firefighting and rescue equipment before responding to calls, according to Lichty.
Paid workers are supplemented by roughly 160 volunteers among the three companies. Yet there is no guarantee that volunteers will be available to respond to emergencies because of factors such as family and job commitments, officials have said.
Without the SAFER grant, the county’s cost for hiring five firefighters would be $73,320 for years one and two and $96,270 for year three.
The money for the first year has been budgeted.
Applications continue to come in, but Lichty is a little concerned there might not be enough qualified applicants to fill all five jobs.
Many localities operate fire and EMS training academies or participate in regional ones. Clarke County does neither, so it must hire emergency workers based on credentials they already have obtained. That often is hard, Lichty said, because those with credentials tend to seek jobs in localities that can afford to pay higher salaries and/or provide more advancement and training opportunities than Clarke can.
Clarke County applicants undergo an in-depth consideration process, Lichty said. It includes a written test to assess their understanding of firefighting and emergency medical procedures, a physical ability test, a background check and interviews by current Clarke fire/EMS workers to make sure they are “the right fit for our system,” he said.
After the positions were advertised in May, the county received 31 applications. Some hopefuls apparently lost interest after submitting their applications. Fifteen took the written exam, but only 10 passed it. Since the physical ability test was administered in late June, the number of potentially qualified applicants has decreased to four.
Thirty more applications were received when the jobs were advertised for a second time recently. About 25 were from new applicants, but there were “a few repeats,” said Lichty.
“We need to come up with ways to increase the number of people who apply” for jobs, Lichty said.
He has received approval from the county supervisors to try two of his ideas.
One is to pay new employees a $2,000 signing bonus, but they must sign a two-year contract to receive it. The other is to pay current personnel $200 if they refer someone who eventually is hired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.