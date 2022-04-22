BERRYVILLE — The first step toward providing water/sewer service to the Double Tollgate area in Clarke County has been taken.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a services agreement between the county and Frederick Water.
Later that day, the Frederick Water Board of Directors gave Executive Director Eric Lawrence authorization to carry out the agreement.
“The agreement with Clarke County enables Frederick Water to extend its healthy, economical, efficient and reliable water and sewer services and evolve as a regional water and sewer service provider,” Lawrence said.
Generally, the agreement enables Frederick Water to provide water/sewer to areas of Clarke designated by the board of supervisors, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Double Tollgate is to be the first. The area includes about 350 acres surrounding the intersection of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340), Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) and Stonewall Jackson Highway (U.S. 522 and 340) in the southwest portion of Clarke near the Frederick County line.
The Dinosaur Land roadside attraction, an outdoor flea market, a convenience store and several other small businesses are located there. County officials are eyeing the area for further commercial development.
A former state corrections facility — known as Camp 7 — near Double Tollgate already is served by Frederick Water.
However, an overall lack of water/sewer service in the area has hindered its economic growth, said supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
Owners of businesses and vacant properties near the intersection have asked for the utilities, according to Boies.
Clarke wants Frederick Water to provide Double Tollgate up to 150,000 gallons a day of water/sewer capacity.
That amount “seems like a lot, but it’s not,” said Weiss, who represents the county’s Buckmarsh District.
The Clarke County Sanitary Authority (CCSA) supplies water/sewer to approximately 400 homes and businesses in Boyce, Millwood and White Post as well as the Waterloo commercial intersection of Lord Fairfax Highway and John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50). That area is just a few miles east and northeast of Double Tollgate.
Last year, Boies told The Winchester Star that extending the CCSA’s lines along Lord Fairfax Highway to Double Tollgate would be too costly. He also said Clarke County’s comprehensive plan doesn’t target the highway’s section from White Post to Double Tollgate for commercial development.
A comprehensive plan to provide water/sewer to Double Tollgate must be prepared and cost factors to develop necessary infrastructure, such as a treatment plant, must be determined, Weiss said.
In an email, Lawrence said Frederick Water doesn’t expect having to fund any extension of its services into Clarke County. That will be the responsibility of the county and/or developers, he noted.
Funding matters will be outlined in a future agreement between the county and Frederick Water, he said.
The services agreement merely is “the first nuts-and-bolts step,” Weiss said, toward providing Double Tollgate the utilities.
