BERRYVILLE — The second Juneteenth Festival will be a day of happiness and pride in remembering emancipation and celebrating achievements within African American culture, according to organizers.
The free event will be held on Saturday at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds west of Berryville. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and activities will start at noon. Organizers encourage those attending to bring their lawn chairs and sunscreen and stay for events to be held throughout the day.
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It blends “June” and “nineteenth” in reference to June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas, were informed by federal troops of the Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln.
In 2021, Congress declared June 19 a federal holiday to observe Juneteenth and commemorate emancipation. Because that date falls on Monday this year, Clarke County’s celebration is being held on Saturday in hopes of attracting more people.
The festival is sponsored by the Josephine School Community Museum, Josephine Improvement Association and the Clarke County Training School–Johnson Williams High School Reunion Association.
“We’ve planned this event not as a fundraiser,” said Dorothy Davis, one of its organizers, “but as a celebration to bring (area) communities together and understand the significance of Juneteenth and reflect on it.”
Activities for people of all ages and interests are planned.
Organizers have put a lot of time and effort into making this year’s festival larger than last year’s, Davis said.
Pictorial displays and videos depicting African Americans’ journey to freedom will be inside the fairgrounds’ Ruritan Building. A silent auction, featuring items from local donors, will be held in the Horticulture Building, which also will host an art display and a genealogist.
Reenactments of speeches by Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass and Martin Luther King Jr. are planned.
The Buffalo Soldiers will present the United States flag and honor a local deceased member.
Other attractions will include a memorial to slaves featuring 4,000 flags; a performance by MLA Mime from Washington, D.C.; and a presentation by local historian Maral Kalbian on African American historical sites in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. History of the Josephine City Historic District in Berryville, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, also will be presented.
Entertainment will include performances by the Rev. Hassie Howard and the Gospel Travelers, African drumming and dancing by Jona Masiya and rhythm-and-blues music by The Special Occasion Band.
“And to slow you down from the R&B,” Davis said, “we will have the bluesy sound of Velvet Storm.”
WUSA-TV (Channel 9) news anchor Allison Seymour and her husband, radio and television personality Marc Clarke, will be the emcees for afternoon events.
Mark Moseley, a former field goal kicker for the Washington Redskins (now known as the Commanders), will make a special appearance.
Children’s activities will include face painting, balloon twisting, inflatables and various games.
Food and craft vendors will be provided along with a cigar bar for men, Davis added.
More information about the festival is online at juneteenth2023.myevent.com.
Sponsors include Bank of Clarke, Virginia Humanities, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Collision Specialists of Fairfax, Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Potomac Haven, C2 Management and Barns of Rose Hill, plus Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold and Vice Mayor Erecka Gibson. Assisting with the event are the Clarke County Parks & Recreation Department, Clarke County Ruritans Fairground Committee and Clarke County Historical Association, as well as Boy Scout Troop 34.
