BERRYVILLE — Clarke County has received $1,275,451 in federal relief money to help cover local expenses in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money was provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The legislation, which President Trump signed into law on March 27, provided emergency financial assistance to individuals, families and businesses that suffered economic hardships due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Assistance to local governments is being provided through a $150-billion Coronavirus Relief Fund established by the CARES Act. The fund allows counties to pass down shares of allocations they receive to their school divisions and municipalities.
Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) is asking for a total of $132,000 to cover recent expenses and ones for the coming academic year, expected to start in August. At $60,000, the largest single expense is to buy 200 Chromebooks for elementary school students who need them to learn online at home. Another $20,000 is sought to create “hot spots” for students needing access to the internet, a memorandum from CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop shows.
Other allocations the schools hope to receive include $36,000 to buy 10 automated hand-washing stations for elementary schools, $7,500 to help pay the salaries for food service workers who have kept preparing meals for students needing them; $5,500 toward salaries of transportation workers who have been delivering meals and $3,000 to pay for 40 infrared thermometers to check students’ and employees’ temperatures.
If classes are allowed to resume in August, the governor may impose new requirements on schools, and they may need even more money to meet those necessities, County Administrator Chris Boies recently told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
Berryville is asking for $6,129.47 in reimbursements for coronavirus-related expenses incurred by the town between March 5 and May 15.
Of that sum, $5,348.61 — or 87 percent — would go toward numerous supplies used by street maintenance and public works crews, as well as water and wastewater treatment plant operators. Those supplies include face masks, gloves and other protective gear; disinfectants and treatment chemicals to have in reserve in case they were not available from suppliers due to heavy demand; nonperishable foods in case employees were not able to go home due to a lockdown and overtime pay for employees making sure water storage tanks were full in case of an emergency, an itemized list shows.
The police department would receive $361.05 to cover face masks and the installation of a Plexiglas shield at its business office window. The remaining $419.81 would be used to cover face masks and hand sanitizer purchased for administrative employees.
Boyce has been notified that it’s eligible for some of the funds, if it needs them. However, the county’s Joint Administrative Services Department, which handles finances for the county and its schools, has not yet received a response from the town, according to accountant Brenda Bowman.
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center in Front Royal is requesting a different type of assistance: a $10,000 small business grant.
The center provides Clarke County youth activities such as leadership and nature camps, environmental science programs and school field trip programs. 4-H is the only state-sanctioned youth program, and it operates without a permanent state or federal funding source, according to center Director Jeremy Stanford.
“Unfortunately, the worldwide pandemic has dealt a crushing blow to our ability to remain open and offer these programs ... without emergency assistance from all nineteen of the localities we serve throughout Northern Virginia,” Stanford wrote in a letter to Clarke supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
Over the years, the county has “been very supportive of the center because it does good work,” said Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District. But more consideration of the request is necessary before a decision is made as to whether 4-H receives any of the COVID-19 funds, he said.
Bowman, Boies and county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty will examine requests for allocations. They plan to present a list of suggested allocations to the supervisors’ Finance Committee in July for consideration, after they analyze needs versus available dollars.
The county must ensure that allocations are provided to those who need it most, said Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
Lichty said he expects more requests to come in.
As of Monday, 38 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Clarke County. There had been four hospitalizations but no deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Ambulance crews in the county have treated coronavirus patients and/or transported them to the hospital, Lichty said. So far, though, no medics have contracted the virus, to county officials’ understanding, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.