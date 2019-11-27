BERRYVILLE — Santa’s reindeer should have no trouble guiding him to Clarke County on Christmas Eve, if they look for the lights aglow on trees in downtown Berryville and Boyce.
Those lights will be shining well in advance. So the jolly one and his antlered assistants will be able to make a few practice visits they apparently are planning. At 6 p.m. Dec. 6, Berryville Main Street will host the annual Christmas tree lighting in Rose Hill Park. Mayor Patricia Dickinson will preside over the ceremony. However, she is looking for two youngsters to have the honor of turning on the lights.
The children selected will be the winners of a coloring contest open to those up to 8 years old. Entry forms, which feature a snowman beside a Christmas tree, are available at most Berryville restaurants as well as the Handley Regional Library branch at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court. Forms also can be printed from the “Dickinson as mayor” Facebook page.
Entries must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 5. They can be returned to the library or mailed to Dickinson at 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville 22611.
A winner will be chosen from each of two age categories: 5 years and under, and 6-8 years.
Dickinson has been joined by children during previous Christmas tree lighting events. Three years ago, she was accompanied by her grandchildren. Two years ago, she asked all of the kids at the event to join her at the gazebo. Last year, she was joined by Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez’s children.
“I got word that the kids just loved it” each year, Dickinson said, and “I wanted to find a way to engage them more” in the ceremony. That led to her envisioning the coloring contest.
She bought a big, red button for the winners to press to turn on the lights. “I think it will be fun,” she added.
This year’s tree-lighting ceremony will feature music by the Clarke County Community Band and local children’s choirs. Those attending will receive hot chocolate, candy canes and candles to hold while singing Christmas carols.
Winners of a parking meter decoration contest will be announced before the tree is lit. The winners will be chosen by the Berryville Architectural Review Board.
Visitors are encouraged to walk over to the Barns of Rose Hill at 7 p.m. to hear another performance by the band and attend the opening of a student art exhibit.
One downtown merchant said she already is looking forward to the event.
“The Christmas tree lighting is such a unique event that really brings the town together,” said Elizabeth Mock, owner of Modern Mercantile on Main Street.
Free parking will be available along Main Street in front of the decorated meters and in the public lot on South Church Street next to the park.
Boyce’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company on South Greenway Avenue. Those attending will be able to talk to Santa, sing holiday songs and enjoy refreshments.
Santa will be in Clarke County quite a lot, it seems, in early to mid-December.
From 10-11 a.m. Dec. 7, he will read a story to children at the Clarke County Recreation Center in Chet Hobert Park just west of Berryville, across from the fairgrounds. Cookies will be served.
Santa then will be the featured attraction at the Clarke County Christmas Parade at noon that day. The parade will begin at Station Avenue on Berryville’s east side, proceed west along Main Street and end at the Clarke County Public Schools’ Administration Building on West Main.
After the parade, Santa will make an appearance at the John H. Enders Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company on South Buckmarsh Street.
The parade’s rain date will be 1 p.m. Dec. 8.
