The Clarke County track & field teams boasted a mixture of experience and young talent this season.
On Saturday, that combination of youth and experience helped the Eagles place in the top eight in both team events and bring home three individual titles in the Class 2 meet at James Madison University.
Led by first-place finishes from senior Sara Murray in the discus and Teagan Lowery in the triple jump, the Clarke County girls placed fourth in the team race. Paced by Ellis Nei’s triumph in the 110-meter hurdles, the Eagles boys took eighth place.
The Clarke girls finished with 42 points, while Glenvar (76) won the team title. The Eagles’ boys totaled 34 points, 31 behind champion Stuarts Draft.
“I was excited, because like I always say, our kids step up and perform,” Clarke County coach Andre Kidrick said in a telephone interview on Sunday. “… I’ll take it. It was a very good meet for us.”
After a year without a state championship because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the Clarke girls (seventh) and boys (10th) each improved upon their team finishes from 2019.
“Our [current] seniors were sophomores that year and actually still performing at a pretty good level,” Kidrick said. “The thing about our team with such great senior leadership, we are going to miss those kids, but when you look at the results you see we have a couple of young kids who are ready to step up. … I was very proud of our kids. They did a great job.”
One of the veteran performers on the girls’ side needed to come up with her best when it counted the most.
Murray trailed heading into finals in the discus competition, but uncorked a toss of 115 feet, 1 inch to take the lead. Her toss held up she topped Gate City’s Riley Houseright (111-7) by more than three feet. Those two were the only two competitors to surpass 103 feet.
“I think she started off with a little bit of nerves,” Kidrick said of Murray. “Then she decided to do what she does and she pulled out the win. I would have loved to see her break the school record before she left, but still she did an awesome job throughout her career here.
“Sara has been Top 3 in her freshman and sophomore years and now state champ her senior year,” Kidrick added on his senior, who also placed 11th in the shot put (29-10). “Sara has worked pretty diligently at her craft of throwing disc. … She’s off to [Christopher Newport University] to continue to do track. I wish her all the best of luck.”
Lowery, a freshman who missed a good chunk of the season with an ankle injury, uncorked her season-best in the triple jump. Her leap of 34-8.5 bettered her season best by 6.5 inches. She finished more than a foot better than Stuart Draft’s Leah Wood (33-7).
Kidrick, the athletic director at Johnson-Williams Middle School, said he has watched Lowery excel since she was a sixth-grader.
“She is one of the kids you love to coach,” said Kidrick. “She has a great attitude. She’ll work hard and do whatever you tell her. But when she gets on the line or the runway or whatever she does, Teagan is a dog. I love her. She goes hard at everything she does.”
Kidrick points to the Lowery’s athleticism and drive in another event. Just back from injury and with the Eagles needing someone to compete in the 300 hurdles in a regular-season competition, Lowery tried the event and won. She’d go on to earn All-State honors by finishing eighth in the event (55.04) on Saturday.
“That’s the kind of child she is,” he said. “She’s off-the hook awesome. … Whatever she wants to do, she is going to be good at it. She’s determined to be one of the best she can be and she’s not afraid of competition. She loves it.”
Kidrick said Nei not only loves the competition, but he actually helps his adversaries during the meets. Kidrick witnessed Nei actually giving some advice and encouraging a competitor in the high jump on Saturday.
No one was going to stop Nei in the 110 hurdles. The state runner-up in that event in 2019, Nei dominated on Saturday with a time of 15.43 seconds. He finished well ahead of runner-up Tyler Johnson (16.0) of Glenvar.
“Coming out, he was even and I want to say about the third or fourth hurdle you could see him slowly pulling away,” Kidrick said. “By the end, it was over. All he had to do was cross the finish line in good form and it was over.
“He did exceptionally well,” Kidrick added. “He was smooth and he attacked the hurdles. He just went for it.”
Nei not only won gold, but got silver and bronze on Saturday, too. He cleared 6-2 to place second in the high jump. Radford’s Elliot Grayson won by clearing 6-4.
Nei also placed third in the long jump with a leap of 20-7.5. Appomattox’s Tez Booker won with a distance of 21-2.25.
The Eagles finished with several more All-State (top-eight) performances.
Bailey Beard, another impressive girls’ freshman, won a pair of silver medals. Beard finished second in both the 100 (12.94) and 200 (26.41). She lost only to Prince Edwards’ Haniyyah Johnson (12.72 in the 100 and 26.05 in the 200). Beard and Johnson were the only two competitors to crack 13 seconds in the 100 and 27 seconds in the 200.
“I like Bailey because you can see that when Bailey is focused in she looks like, ‘It’s on,’ Kidrick said. “The best thing about Bailey is that if she cleans up her form she is going to be even faster.”
Angel Crider (18.96) placed seventh in the 100 hurdles. The Eagles 4x100 relay team of Leah Kreeb, Crider, Lowery and Beard took sixth (54.37).
In the boys’ shot put final, Sam Brumback set a personal record (50-6.75) but fell about a foot short of Tazewell’s Gavin Lee (51-7) to place second.
“Sam, about mid-season, he was excited that he hit 45 [feet],” Kidrick said of his senior. “I told him, ‘By the state meet, we can get to 50 if you put the work in.’ He just looked at me and said, ‘What do I need to do?’ And, we went to work. That would have been the crowning achievement for me to see Sam Brumback win it. … Sam he worked his butt off and worked on his technique. … He was just excited. It was awesome to see him hit 50.”
Spencer Blick finished ninth in the 300 hurdles (46.83) and Trey Trenary was 10th in the shot put (41-11).
Kamren Lane, Liam Whalen, Dain Booker and Nei combined to take seventh in the 4x100 relay (47.05) and Daniel Lai, James Dalton, Josh Hinton and Matthew Stroot took 12th in the 4x800 (9:44.94).
