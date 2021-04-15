NEW MARKET — One streak ended for the Clarke County girls’ cross country team on Thursday, but another stellar one is alive and well.
The Eagles did not win their third straight Region 2B title at New Market Battlefield, but Clarke County did take second to extend its streak of consecutive Class 2 state meet appearances to six.
Clarke County won last week’s Bull Run District meet at the same location by a comfortable 22 points, but the circumstances were a lot different this week. There were seven scoring Class 2 teams at the Bull Run meet, but there were only four scoring teams at Thursday’s competition.
And Bull Run runner-up Strasburg did not have Paige Hiserman run at the Bull Run meet. She made a big difference for the Rams on Tuesday, serving as the team’s No. 2 scoring runner and placing sixth overall to help Strasburg win with 47 points. Clarke County scored 55, three ahead of third-place Stonewall Jackson (58).
Led by individual champion Kate McLearen — who dominated the approximately 3.1-mile race in 21 minutes, 1.78 seconds to win by 1:52.73 — Madison County placed fourth with 64.
“[Strasburg] has a deep team, and we knew it was going to be a different race today, and we knew that every place counted,” Clarke County coach Jeff Webster said. “I felt very strongly [our team] was going to be in the hunt for No. 1, but I didn’t know it was going to be that close between two and three.
“Across the board, I think everybody kind of stepped up their game today. The girls are strong. They don’t dwell on what they don’t have, they just kind of work together and focus on what they can accomplish together. They just find a way to get it done.”
Stonewall’s No. 3 runner on Thursday did not run last week, which helped the Generals’ effort.
Though Webster noted that the course measured long last week because of construction, Clarke County’s times were still significantly better than last week in its pursuit of a region title.
Though they didn’t get it, the Eagles were pleased to keep their run of state appearances going. Normally, the top three teams at the region meet advance to the state meet, but it was reduced to two teams this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The top two teams and top three individuals outside of those two teams in the boys’ and girls’ competitions on Thursday each will compete in the Class 2 meet next Thursday at Green Hill Park in Salem.
“It’s nice to see our hard work is paying off,” said junior Ellen Smith, who placed fifth overall to lead the Eagles in 23:48.38. “It’s fun to go down to states together as a team.”
Smith said she really didn’t have a strategy Thursday outside of “finding someone and keeping up with them the whole time.” A couple of runners that were around her heading into the second mile were from Strasburg, and Smith’s ability to beat them certainly showed how well she performed.
Smith and Hiserman were close for most of the race, but Smith said she pulled away in the last 300 meters and beat Hiserman by 11 seconds. A week ago, Smith finished 38 seconds behind Strasburg’s Macy Smith, but on Thursday Ellen Smith beat Macy Smith by 32 seconds.
Ellen Smith was the only runner who scored points for the Eagles on Thursday who also scored points in last year’s region victory at New Market Battlefield. Some of the faces may change each year at Clarke County, but the Eagles manage to remain elite because of how well they relate to each other and push each other.
“We have a really good team, and we all work together really well,” Smith said. “We’re all hard-working.”
Smith was one of four Clarke County runners to earn All-Region honors (top 15) on Thursday in the 34-runner field. Other scoring runners for Clarke County were junior Ryleigh Webster (eighth in 24:59.42), freshman Josie Gray (13th in 25:45.12), sophomore Julianna Pledgie (14th in 26:00.41) and senior Hannah Ventura (17th in 26:18.94), who did not run last week.
“The team is what drives us all to really work hard,” Ryleigh Webster said. “We’ve had such potential over the last couple of years, so we try to keep that going.”
Ryleigh Webster said she was pleased to pass a few runners in the last mile who had passed her earlier in the race.
“I felt strong at the end,” she said. “I tried to pick it up on the last downhill [the last 300 meters], because it’s a really nice finish.”
Now, the Eagles will look for a nice finish at the state meet. Clarke County placed fourth last year.
“It’s just nice to have that continuity,” Jeff Webster said. “It would have been nice to three-peat as region champions, but it’s not the end of the world. I’m really thrilled with what we’ve been able to accomplish this year, and to go back to the state meet is no small task, especially with the pressure of having to get top two.”
In the boys’ race, Clarke County took fifth out of six scoring teams with 106 points. Luray won with 52 points and Madison County was second with 55. Buffalo Gap’s Ben Cromer won by 11 seconds in 19:17.77.
Webster thought all his runners ran well. The Clarke County boys’ team did not qualify as a team for regionals last year.
Sophomore Ben Fulmer led the way Thursday by improving on his region finish by 14 places from last year. He took 16th on Thursday in 20:51.95.
“I passed a few guys at the end,” Fulmer said. “All that matters is I felt good, and I was proud of my performance.
“And the team stayed strong this year even though we didn’t have as much time to work together this year. We showed out.”
Clarke County was also led by junior Colin Moran (18th in 21:01.71), freshman Matthew Stroot (19th in 21:11.5), freshman Chapin Turkel (33rd in 21:55.1) and senior Daniel Lai (34th in 21:55.98).
