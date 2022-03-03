The last time the Clarke County girls' basketball team played in a state quarterfinal game, the Eagles traveled down to Norfolk and won at Old Dominion University.
In order to win this year's state quarterfinal, Clarke County is likely going to have to keep a player committed to play at ODU in check.
The Region 2B runner-up Eagles (17-9) will take on Region 2A champion John Marshall (16-6) and 6-foot-3 junior Monarchs recruit Jaedyn Cook at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Huguenot High School in Richmond in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.
Clarke County is making its first state tournament appearance since 2015 — when the Virginia High School League had two regions in each class and there was no state quarterfinal round — and is looking to win its first state game since it beat Lancaster in the 2013 quarterfinals at ODU.
Eagles coach Regina Downing thought her team didn't play with enough energy at the outset in Saturday's 76-57 Region 2B championship loss to Luray. But on Tuesday evening, Downing said she couldn't be more impressed with the gusto her team was displaying in practice.
"It's been a great atmosphere," Downing said. "The kids are coming in, and they're focused."
Prior to this year, the Eagles had not had a winning season since 2015, and Clarke County went 1-8 last year.
This year's success is fueled by Clarke County's defense. The Eagles average 14 steals per game and surrender 42.5 points per game. Clarke County averages 46.9 ppg on offense.
"If it wasn't for our defense, we wouldn't be where we are today," Downing said. "We're getting better defensively as we go, understanding what we want on the defensive end."
Clarke County is led by starters Ellie Brumback (9.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 steals, 3.7 assists), Hailey Evans (9.8 points, 2.4 steals), Keira Rohrbach (7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals), Kaiya Williams (6.5 points) and Willow Oliver (5.0 points).
The Eagles like to run the floor, and John Marshall will do the same. The Justices average 54.6 ppg and give up 38.2 ppg.
"They like to get up and down, they like to press, they're fast-paced and like to speed you up," Downing said. "They'll throw different defenses at you and try to trap you."
The Justices did not have a season last year because of COVID-19, but they've made up for lost time and navigated a challenging schedule to earn their place in the state tournament.
John Marshall competes in the nine-team Colonial District, which features six Class 5 schools. Four of the Justices' defeats have come against Class 5 teams, and the other two have come against private schools. John Marshall won its three region tournament games by an average of 24 points, capping the run off with a 67-31 victory over Brunswick.
Cook leads the team with an average of 21 points and 14 rebounds per game. Fifth-year head coach Virgil Burton said in a phone interview that she can play in the post or on the wing.
"She has exceptional ball-handling skills for her size, and she has an exceptional mid-range game as well," Burton said.
At 6-foot, Rohrbach and sophomore Emily Emmart are the Eagles closest to Cook in height.
"The most important thing is we're just going to have to keep [Cook] in front of us," Downing said. "We have to keep the ball away from her if we can.
"We're going to have to get out and apply a little pressure, get out in the passing lanes and cause some turnovers, and switch up our defenses."
The Justices also are led by fast-paced senior point guard MiAngel Harris (14 points and 8 assists per game) and junior forward Khamaya Earley (8 points, 10 rebounds), a strong defender who also excels in transition. Burton said John Marshall focuses on defensive pressure and transition play as a whole, but the Justices are just as comfortable running a half-court offense.
"We're a balanced team, and any given night, any player can catch fire," Burton said. "They're fun to coach, because the principal we live off of is be the hardest working team in the gym, and they're also fun to watch."
As Clarke County's players pointed out after it beat Page County to qualify for the state tournament, no one would have predicted the Eagles would get this far. Downing said Clarke County isn't satisfied with just making the state tournament, though.
"The kids are coming in every day focused, working hard, bringing the effort, bringing the energy," Downing said. "They're asking lots of questions, because they're excited about everything."
