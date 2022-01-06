WOODSTOCK — Central turned up its defense in the third period and it worked to perfection.
In a game of runs, Central put together the biggest one in the third period and held on for a 54-46 Bull Run District victory over Clarke County. Central went on a 17-0 run in the third to pull ahead.
“We got caught up in the moment and just lost focus,” Clarke County girls’ basketball coach Regina Downing said of the third period. “We lost focus. They sped us up a little bit, and we got sped up and we turned the ball over. We’ve got to value the basketball.”
It was a battle of two tough defenses. Both teams struggled at times in the first half, which saw Clarke County holding a slim 23-21 lead.
The Eagles had not played a game in 21 days. Foul trouble hurt the Eagles from the start. Clarke County’s Emma Nelson, Willow Oliver and Kaiya Williams each picked up two fouls in the first eight minutes of action and had to sit on the bench for a big part of the second period.
“We fouled too much early,” Downing said. “We were aggressive, but we were not disciplined enough on the defensive end. We put them at the free-throw line early and they made their free throws. I feel like they beat us from the free-throw line.”
Central (8-2, 4-1 Bull Run) closed the first half with a 5-1 run and kept that momentum going in the third period.
The Falcons turned the tables on the Eagles, being aggressive and getting into passing lanes and coming up with steals. Clarke County turned the ball over eight times in the third period.
After a basket by Clarke County’s Kiera Rohrbach to open the third period, the Falcons went on a 17-0 run and take a 38-25 lead with 1:53 left in the frame.
“We just tried to play a lot tighter defense,” Central senior Erika Hutton said. “And be aggressive on the defensive end and it would show on the offensive side — and it definitely did tonight.”
Central senior Emma Eberly, Hutton, sophomore Makenna Painter and senior Ella Toothman combined for all of the points during the run for the Falcons.
“I take my hat off to them,” Downing said of Central. “They fought, they came back. The second half they threw a little, pressure at us. We kind of lost our focus on what we were doing. I think we turned the ball over five, six straight times down the court. Against a good team like that they’re going to capitalize on it. They capitalized on us and that hurt us.”
The Eagles (4-2, 2-1 Bull Run) responded with a run of their own at the end of the third period, which carried over into the fourth. They used the 12-3 run to cut the Central lead to 41-37 with 5:20 left. Clarke County’s Haley Evans scored eight points during the run.
Back-to-back baskets by Painter and Hutton extended the Falcons’ lead back to 45-37 with 4:52 left.
Clarke County went to a full-court pressure in the fourth period and Central turned the ball over nine times. The Eagles scored eight straight points to tie the game at 45 with 2:41 left on a layup by Evans.
However, Central had the final run of the game, scoring nine of the game’s final 10 points. Central made five free throws in the final 1:12 to seal the win. Central made 14 of 20 free throws in the contest.
“I tell them all the time fouls erase hustle,” Downing said. “It erased all the effort that we put in. I think we tied the game up with about [two minutes] or so to go. What do we do? We go back down the court we shoot ourselves in the foot. We foul for a one-and-one. We fouled and they knock the free throws down. That’s a good team there. That’s a good team.”
Rohrbach and Evans led the Eagles with 14 points each. Rohrbach also had eight rebounds.
Downing said she feels good about her team and where its at now.
“We battled back,” Downing said. “I was proud of the effort of the kids. That they came back. ...The second half we came back and we played like we were capable of. I’m proud of these kids. We’ve been off for a long time. We get a few practices under our belt and we’re going to be fine. We’ll be fine.”
Eberly (19 points) and Hutton (12 points, five assists) led Central. Painter had 11 points and Toothman had eight points and six rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.