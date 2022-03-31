BERRYVILLE — Clarke County plans to forego more than an estimated $1 million tax revenue.
The extra money could be amassed from an increase in personal property taxes due to car and truck values rising substantially in recent months.
But officials maintain the money should stay in the pockets of taxpayers, considering that many have suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s not your fault that your vehicle’s value went up,” County Administrator Chris Boies said. “You didn’t do anything.”
So the county plans to reduce its vehicle assessments by 15% for the new fiscal year that will start July 1.
At the end of 2021, the average price of a used vehicle was $28,205, an increase of 28% from a year earlier. The average price of a new vehicle was $47,077, up by $6,220 from the prior year. That spike was almost double the average increase in vehicle values in 2020, reported Kelley Blue Book (KBB), a California-based company that tracks vehicle markets.
“We didn’t expect values to go up that much,” Boies said.
The Clarke County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office sets vehicle assessments based on trade-in values gleaned through sources such as KBB, the National Automobile Dealers Association and J.D. Power, an analytics company that studies the automobile industry worldwide.
Various factors are to blame for the price hikes, according to media reports. They include automakers struggling to keep up with a sudden demand for vehicles following the COVID-19 pandemic, a shortage of microchips that control vehicle functions and a rising demand for used cars and trucks as new vehicle prices have climbed.
The county’s proposed budget for fiscal 2023 keeps the current personal property tax rate of $4.496 per $100 of assessed value. That means the owner of a vehicle assessed at $20,000 technically would owe $899.20 in taxes.
However, state funds that the county receives through the Personal Property Tax Relief Act are put toward each vehicle owner’s tax bill. Those funds currently give owners 43% relief from taxes.
As a result, the owner of the vehicle assessed at $20,000 would see $386.66 in relief, dropping the bill to $512.54. That amount would be divided into two payments, due on Dec. 5 and June 5.
With the budgeted assessment reduction, the owner of a car that experiences a 15% increase in market value, for example, would see no change in its assessed value. The owner of a car that experiences a 5% increase in market value would see a 10% drop in its assessment, according to Boies.
The county estimates it will lose a total of $1,124,532 in additional money it could collect as a result, budget documents show.
In developing the budget proposal, Boies said, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors “felt like this (surge in vehicle values) is an unfair increase for the taxpayer, and they did what they could to reduce the impact.”
To achieve the same result, the county could lower the personal property tax rate. When vehicle values return to normal, though, the rate would have to be increased to achieve the same amount of money in the future, said Boies.
Donna Peake, the county’s revenue commissioner, believes that would be hard for taxpayers to accept.
“If you drop the tax rate and raise it back up next year, they’re not going to remember why you dropped it,” Peake said. “They’re just going to be upset you’re raising it.”
“We hope this is just a temporary issue, so we applied a temporary fix,” Boies said.
