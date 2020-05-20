BERRYVILLE — A man accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl and a man accused of child pornography possession were among 10 people indicted by a Clarke County Circuit Court grand jury on Monday.
The child molestation accusations involved alleged activity at the home of Steven Alan Lingle in the 100 block of Sequoia Drive in Frederick County and at a home with an undisclosed address in Clarke County between March 4, 2018, and Nov. 13, according to court records. The investigation included an interview with the girl, who said Lingle put his hands and mouth on her, according to a search warrant affidavit written by Deputy A.J. Singhas of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Lingle, 66, was indicted on child sex charges in Frederick County in January. The Clarke County charges are aggravated sexual battery involving a child under the age of 13, sexual penetration and violation of a child.
The pornography case involves internet images of children under 18 downloaded between July 25-29, according to Chief Deputy Travis M. Sumption of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on Sept. 24 through a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a downloaded image, according to an affidavit written by Deputy Allen T. Mason.
The IP address of the user was traced back to the address of James Patrick Wade Jr. in the 200 block of Moose Road. On Oct. 4, Mason wrote that a search of the home was done and a thumb drive and laptop were seized.
“Mr. Wade admitted during an interview that he had looked at and downloaded about a dozen pictures when they popped up while he was looking at Japanese anime pictures not related to child pornography,” Mason said. “He advised the next day he deleted the photos after thinking about what he had done.”
Wade, 38, was charged with possession of child pornography and nine counts of the second or subsequent offense of child pornography.
Also indicted were:
Joshua Corey Alger, 28, of the 300 block of Hidden Pines Drive in Stephenson, accused of possession of eutylone (a synthetic stimulant) fentanyl, Gabapentin (an anti-seizure prescription drug) heroin and marijuana on March 11, 2019.
Timothy John Byington, 34, of the 100 block of Windstone Drive in Frederick County, accused of driving with a revoked license on Jan. 7.
Christopher Joseph Groomes, 30, of the 700 block of Catoctin Circle NE in Leesburg, accused of fentanyl possession on July 31.
Samantha Marie Jenkins, 35, of the 200 block of Surrey Club Lane in Stephens City, accused of petit larceny on Oct. 29.
Terry William Jimenez Morales, 25, of the 200 block of Charles Street in Strasburg, accused of cocaine distribution and transportation on March 27, 2019.
Nakeisha Denise Nelson, 34, of the 600 block of Cork Street in Winchester, accused of assault and battery and the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member on Dec. 24.
Justin Luke Payne, 28, of the 400 block of West John Street in Martinsburg, W.Va., charged with falsely identifying himself to a police officer, marijuana possession and three counts of forgery on Nov. 1, 2018.
Richard Tyler Sponseller, 33, of the 100 block of Swan Avenue in Berryville, accused of cocaine possession on Jan. 24.
