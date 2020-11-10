BERRYVILLE — A man responsible for a stampede that killed a horse and a man accused of child pornography possession were among the 13 people indicted by a Clarke County grand jury on Oct. 19.
The stampede occurred in the 1800 block of Walnut Hall Farm Lane on March 29 and involved up 25 horses that got loose. Deputy Allen T. Mason of the Clarke County Sheriff's Office wrote that Jose Bladmir Portillo-Lopez was wearing a bandanna over his face and said he let the horses out because keeping them locked up was wrong. Portillo-Lopez said he was a martial arts master and must "give everything away to be saved." Mason said four horses had serious injuries and one had to be euthanized due to its injuries.
In Clarke County Circuit Court on Nov. 2, Anne Williams, county commonwealth's attorney, told Judge Alexander R. Iden that a mental evaluation showed Portillo-Lopez was psychotic and schizophrenic when he let the horses loose. Portillo Lopez, 20, of the 46000 block of Shady Point Square in Sterling, pleaded guilty to six counts of property destruction. He will be sentenced in a deferred disposition on Nov. 21 of next year.
The child porn case involves allegations that Ipolito Rodriguez possessed child pornography on Aug. 2, 2019, according to the indictments. The Sheriff's Office referred questions on the case to state police. Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman, wouldn't provide information on Monday on the probable cause for arresting Rodriguez. Coffey cited the ongoing prosecution. Rodriguez, 40, of the 300 block of Walnut Street in Berryville, was charged with two counts of child porn possession and six counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession.
Also indicted were:
- James Herald Baker Jr., 51, of the 100 block of Hackberry Lane in Bluemont, accused of methamphetamine possession on Dec. 24.
- Sean Christopher Bourne, 23, of the 35000 block of Park Heights Circle in Round Hill, accused of Alprazolam (an anti-anxiety drug) amphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession on Nov. 6, 2019.
- Melissa Virginia Jackson, 49, of the 7800 block of Woman's Mill Road in Frederick, Maryland, accused of cocaine distribution on Sept. 4, 2019.
- Thomas Chester Johnson, 47, of the 300 block of Daniels Street NW in Leesburg, accused of obstruction of justice, driving while a habitual driving offender and cocaine possession on Jan. 4.
- Susan Ann Long, 53, of the 100 block of Flowing Acres Road in Charles Town, West Virginia, accused of fentanyl possession on June 8.
- Kamonte Andre Lyles, 43, of the 1800 block of Quebec Road in Severn, Maryland, accused of the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence, eluding police, reckless driving and obstruction of justice on March 29.
- Adrienne Nicole Malick aka Adrienna Nichole Malick, 32, of the 100 block of Nations Springs Road in White Post, accused of the third or subsequent offense of petit larceny on Dec. 22.
- James Edward Morrow aka James Edward Marrow, 28, of the 400 block of Canyon Road in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving with a revoked or suspended license, reckless driving, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia possession on Dec. 28.
- Nakeisha Denise Nelson, 34, of the 600 block of West Cork Street in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member and assault and battery on Dec. 24.
- Kenneth Zakery Raines, 35, of the first block of Puppy Drum Lane in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of fentanyl possession on April 16.
- Christopher John Simmons, 36, of the 2400 block of Berryville Pike (Va. 7) in Frederick County, accused of amphetamine and hydrocodone possession on Jan. 16 and methamphetamine possession on March 14.
