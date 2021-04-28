BERRYVILLE — A Clarke County grand jury indicted 14 people on April 19.
They are:
Robert Christopher Andrews, 30, of the 3600 block of Cumberland Boulevard in Atlanta, accused of acetaminophen and hydrocodone possession on May 23.
Terry Lee Chamblin, 48, of the 300 block of Woodend Farm Lane in Summit Point, West Virginia, accused of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute on Jan. 15.
Nicholas Eric Cochran, 27, of the first block of Childs Farm Lane in Kearneysville, West Virginia, accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and etizolam (a synthetic stimulant), on Oct. 20.
Yvonne Gale Deveau, 51, of the 200 block of Seltenhorst Lane in Bluemont, accused of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on March 29 and March 31 and possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance on March 31.
Jake Colin Franz, 23, of the 39000 block of Diggs Valley Road in Hamilton, accused of carnal knowledge of a 14-year-old and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Nov. 24, 2018.
Justin Levi Griffin, 23, of the 100 block of East Fairfax Street in Berryville, accused of possession of buprenorphine and Suboxone, and possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute on Feb. 3, 2020.
Ethel Marie Harding, 41, of the 300 block of Woodend Farm Lane in Summit Point, West Virginia, accused of fentanyl possession with intent to distribute on Jan. 15.
Damian James Hohn, 43, address unavailable, accused of heroin possession on July 12.
Mark Kevin O’Dell, 61, of the 200 block of Seltenhorst Lane in Bluemont, accused of possession of methamphetamine and phencyclidine (a hallucinogenic commonly referred to as angel dust) and possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance on March 31.
Willie Robert Robbins, 43, of the 800 block of West 14th Street in Front Royal, accused of cocaine possession and providing a false identity on Nov. 19.
Jeremy Glen Smith, 31, of the 1700 block of Kendrick Ford Road in Front Royal, accused of fentanyl possession on Nov. 19.
Derrick Wade St. Clair, age and address unavailable, accused of fentanyl possession on July 12.
Selemon Takele, 43, address unavailable, accused of motor vehicle theft, reckless driving, and driving without a license on Dec. 21.
Griffin Carey Thompson, 32, of the 43000 block of Abbott Place in Ashburn, accused of possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia and driving without a license on May 29.
