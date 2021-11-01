BERRYVILLE — A Clarke Circuit Court grand jury indicted seven people on Oct. 4.
Terry Lee Chamblin, 49, of the 300 block of Woodend Farm Lane in Summit Point, West Virginia, is accused of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute on Jan. 7.
William Scott Gue, 29, of the 1100 block of Fairfax Street in Stephens City, is accused of breaking and entering and theft between Feb. 4-19, 2020.
Ethel Marie Harding, 42, of the 300 block of Woodend Farm Lane in Summit Point, West Virginia, is accused of fentanyl possession with intent to distribute on Jan. 7.
Michael Anthony Harris, 39, of the 400 block of North Water Street in Woodstock, is accused of being a felon possessing or transporting ammunition on April 26.
Rodney Andre Petitt Jr., 23, of the 4600 block of Glenarm Avenue in Baltimore, is accused of two counts of possession of eutylone (a synthetic stimulant) on Nov. 9.
Christina Lorraine Pierce, 40, of the 200 block of Ritter Place in Berryville, is accused of prescription forgery on Aug. 6.
Joseph Lewis Smith, 30, of the 16000 block of Purcellville Road in Hillsboro, is accused of failure to return rental property on Nov. 9.
