BERRYVILLE — A man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and ramming her SUV was among eight people indicted by a Clarke County Circuit Court grand jury on Jan. 11.
The alleged assault occurred in the 3800 block of Stonewall Jackson Highway (U.S. 522) on the morning of June 3, according to the criminal complaint of Deputy Drew Moreland of the county Sheriff’s Office. The ex-girlfriend of Lionel Allen Collins said he asked her to pick him up because his truck had broken down. She said he argued with her when she arrived, tried to take her car keys, took her phone and threatened to hit her car with his vehicle.
Moreland wrote that Collins then backed his truck into the rear passenger side of the SUV and pulled on the woman’s arm when she tried to get her keys out of the truck. Her arm was bruised, according to Moreland. Collins, 39, of the 14000 block of Ash Lane in Summer Duck, was charged with assault, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and destruction of property.
Also indicted were:
Jessica Nicole Bruce, 37, of the 100 block of East Fairfax Street in Berryville, accused of fentanyl possession on Jan. 10, 2020.
Scott Thomas Bruce, 42, of the 100 block of East Fairfax Street in Berryville, accused of heroin possession on Jan. 10, 2020.
William Jon Campbell, 54, of the 40000 block of Hallman Street in Fairfax, accused of driving under the influence, refusing to take a blood or breath test and cocaine possession on June 7.
John Thornton Evans IV, 24, of the 900 block of Old Charles Town Road in Stephenson, accused of cocaine and Xanax possession on March 24.
Candice Irene Farmer, 37, of the 100 block of Orchard Street in Berryville, accused of cocaine possession on Jan. 3, 2020.
Madeline Mae McGraw, 27, of the 300 block of East Piccadilly Street in Winchester, accused of driving under the influence and possession of acetaminophen, alprazolam and oxycodone on Feb. 23.
Matthew Joseph Signor, 35, of the 200 block of Falson Trail in Frederick County, accused of seven counts each of forgery and forging a gambling ticket and two counts of obtaining money by false pretense on Nov. 18, 2019.
