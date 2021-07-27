BERRYVILLE — A man wounded in a 2019 gunfight with a deputy was among the six people indicted by a Clarke Circuit Court jury on July 19.
Timothy Bias Neal was shot in the right arm by now-retired Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Nicholas Donald Chambers on Oct. 6, 2019. The incident began after Neal asked employees at Nall’s Farm Market at 4869 Harry Flood Byrd Highway (Va. 7) to call an ambulance because he was having trouble walking. He then began walking east on the highway median, where Chambers stopped him at the Hawthorne Lane intersection.
{span}As Chambers radioed in Neal’s driver’s license, police cruiser video shows Neal approach the vehicle and fired a shot from a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol. The bullet struck the cruiser’s front bumper. Chambers returned fire and wounded Neal, who can be heard begging Chambers to kill him.
Neal, 35, of the 800 block of Second Street in Herndon, was indicted on an attempted malicious wounding of a police officer charge. He was previously charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, shooting at a vehicle, use of a firearm in a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon charges.
Also indicted were:
Gary Lynn Bowers Jr., 45, of the 2200 block of Irving Road in Thaxton, accused of five counts of check forgery and four counts of obtaining money by false pretense on Feb. 11.{/span}
{span}Travis Raymond Jeffries, 27, of the 100 block of Coopworth Court in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Aug. 18.
Cyrus Wren Painter, 39, of the 200 block of East King Street in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone and oxycodone on Aug. 24.
Sam Weis Sawyer, 19, of the 100 block of Liberty Street in Berryville, accused of possession of etizolam (an anti-depressant), LSD and driving under the influence on Aug. 25, and breaking and entering and methamphetamine possession on Jan. 13.
Charlin Villela Baeza, 28, of the 100 block of Smith Drive in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 13.
