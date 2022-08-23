Two athletes and a key athletics contributor will be inducted into Clarke County’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday night.
The Hall of Fame, in its 32nd year, includes 189 members. A pre-game reception, sponsored by the Bank of Clarke County, will be held before the Clarke County-Warren County opener that kicks off at 7 p.m. at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium. The inductees also will be recognized during halftime ceremonies.
Kasey Canterbury (2011)
Canterbury was a four-year starter for the girls’ soccer team and a three-year letter-winner for both the girls' basketball and volleyball teams.
In soccer, Canterbury was a three-time All-State selection, including First Team as a senior. The Eagles finished as state runner-up in her senior season. She would go on to earn a pair of All-Conference honors while playing for Shepherd University.
She helped the volleyball team to a regional runner-up title her junior year as the Eagles made the state playoffs for the first time in school history. In basketball, she was All-District and All-Area in both her junior and senior seasons.
She was voted a team captain in all three sports.
Adam Owens (2010)
Owens was a four-year member of the Eagles’ cross country team and saved his best for last. He captured the Bull Run District, Region B and Group A state titles as a senior.
Owens also lettered in outdoor track & field all four years and had another outstanding senior campaign. He captured the district and regional titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 and won the state crown in the 1,600 as Clarke County captured the team title. As a junior, he qualified for the states in the 1,600 and 3,200 and took sixth in the 3,200.
Owens would continue his career at the University of Richmond.
Tim Tomblin (contributor)
Tomblin, who passed away in 2019, was a 1976 Clarke County graduate, but his valuable contributions to the athletics program were where he made his mark.
For years he maintained the softball and baseball fields and kept them in working condition as he helped build concession stands. Tomblin was a scorekeeper, timekeeper or filled in if an event needed help.
In 1993, he was asked to help design and build the football field and track at the new high school. He spent three years on the project and in 1995 the Eagles began football play at Feltner Stadium. The track & field teams held their meets there the following spring.
In 1999, he helped clear the area for the school's new cross-country course, where his sons Tim and Matt, also a state champion wrestler, competed and helped the Eagles win their first Group A cross country title. Both his sons are also members of the Hall of Fame.
