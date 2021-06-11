BERRYVILLE — The Class of 2021 at Clarke County High School gets an A, representing something usually not part of the curriculum.
“If there was any one lesson we’ve all had to learn from our unusual stint as seniors, it would have to be the lesson of adaptability,” salutatorian Emma Coutts said during graduation Thursday evening at Wilbur Feltner Stadium.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors adapted to new learning methods outside the classroom, and they coped with unusual, last-minute changes in lesson plans, valedictorian Ben Thompson recalled. Also, they sometimes weren’t able to take part in social events that high school students traditionally enjoy, he said.
“Things we spent years looking forward to never became a reality,” he said.
Coutts said she was glad they had a support network among other students and teachers. But that didn’t do away with all of their difficulties.
“Just as we’re supposed to really figure out where we want to go with our lives, the ground was pulled out from under us,” said Coutts. “Although we were handed the supplies, it can be somewhat of a challenge to build your own parachute while you fall.”
Somehow, they overcame their hardships and found positives within the negatives.
“Rather than weaken us,” Thompson said, “these unusually difficult challenges and struggles we faced strengthened our preparation for the potential problems and adversity we’ll face as we step into the next chapter of our lives.”
“These past 15 months,” he continued, “have forced us to be adaptable to constantly changing circumstances, to learn and communicate in various conditions, to hold ourselves accountable for our work. And, most of all, this time has taught us the importance of finding fun and the necessity of making the best out of even a not-so-great situation.”
Despite the pandemic, class members made positive impacts on both CCHS and Clarke County during their four years of high school, Thompson said. For example, he said they participated in numerous community service projects. Their athletic skills helped teams reach district, regional and state playoffs. Their musical talents were noticed by many people during performances. Their brainpower resulted in Scholastic Bowl teams winning a championship and finishing among the top three teams in state competitions for three straight years.
“With or without some culminating event,” Thompson said, “we learned to find the value of our activities in the work we put into them, the friendships we made because of them and the pride we can feel in our honest efforts to make them what they were.”
“As a class, we maintained a positive attitude, hoped for the best and just kept going,” he continued. “We did whatever we could to make lemonade from the numerous lemons that life kept giving us.”
“Maybe one day we’ll look back on being the Class of 2021 and think it was incredible to have been a part of something so unifying,” Coutts said. “Maybe it will be more bittersweet.”
At least, “we certainly have a story to hold over any person who tries to tell us that we had it easy” while growing up, she said.
Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop urged the 157 graduates to “step back, take a breath and think about how far you’ve come” in the past year.
Ultimately, they’ve learned that when things get out of control, the only thing they can control is how they respond, he said.
Storm clouds swirled above the graduates as they walked across the stage for Principal Dana Waring to present their diplomas. Rain held off until a few minutes after Waring pronounced them graduates, they turned their tassels and threw their mortar boards into the air. However, a patch of blue sky appeared almost directly over the stadium as commencement ended.
Among the graduates, 59 were honor students, 32 were National Honor Society members and 10 earned International Baccalaureate diplomas.
