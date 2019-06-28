The Clarke County High School Class of 1969 held its 50th reunion on June 15 at the VFW Social Hall in Berryville. First row, from left: (seated) Judy Fleming Snook, JoAnn Wisecarver Longerbeam, Paige Ledford, Barbara Longerbeam McWilliams, Carl Gray, Jim Chafin, June Larrick Bowman, Judy Kenny Neff, Bozie Gardner Second row, from left: Tom Dofflemyer, Scott McIntire, Pam Livengood Eddy, Barbara Dodson Lewis, Debbie Miller Burke, Diane Garber Kave, Margaret Sechrist Sine, Dottie Hummer Foltz, Linda Greathouse Strader, Pam Jackson Forbes, Joyce Baker Jackson, Penny Anderson Bryant, Pat White, Trudy Carroll Longerbeam, Donna Lou Huff McDonald, Carolyn Denney Thompson Third row, from left: Nancy Orrell Leake, Jim Hartung (teacher), Bent Ferrell, Gary Pope, Russell Dart, Mitch Franklin, Bonnie Garver Beerbower, John Friant, Darrell DeShong, Brenda Wisecarver Johnson, John Cook, Tommy Thompson, Bob Smalley, Vickie Childs Constantino, David Emerick, Sandy Link Spain, Frances Vorous, Claude Journe, Phillip Shenk, Mack Headley In attendance but missing from picture: Classmates: Donnie Edwards and Buddy Day and teachers Rudy Telek and Henry Davenport.
