BERRYVILLE — Senior class leaders at Clarke County High School have been contemplating time — what it is and how it has affected them and their classmates, both academically and personally.
"Time is the intangible force that has molded, challenged and propelled us forward," valedictorian Ethan Ellis told the Class of 2023 during commencement Thursday night. "It is both a constant companion and an elusive enigma."
"This concept binds us all," Ellis said, yet it "remains intensely personal to each of us."
Ellis recalled that when he and his classmates arrived at CCHS as freshmen, they were excited to have new adventures in learning and start working toward fulfilling their dreams. They thought time was endless, he said.
"But as we look back now," he said, "those four years seem to have evaporated in the blink of an eye."
"Time has a way of slipping through our fingers, reminding us that each passing moment is precious and fleeting," said Ellis.
Salutatorian Linus Pritchard urged his classmates to think about moments in their high school experiences that made them happy or feel "a part of something."
Pritchard asked what made those moments notable. Was it a lesson learned or a goal achieved? Or, was it the people who shared those experiences?
He said the latter was most important to him.
"Even though today might mean saying goodbye to some of those people," he said of graduating, "I know that we will always cherish those shared moments and the people who helped make those moments happen."
However, high school has been a time when students forged strong friendships while discovering their passions and honing their talents, according to Ellis.
Time, in that sense, has been both a stern taskmaster, urging them to meet deadlines and make the most of every opportunity, and a comforting friend, providing them chances to learn and evolve as individuals, he said.
More so than a measurement of days and hours, perhaps, "time is a teacher" of valuable lessons that will help them throughout life, Ellis continued.
"It teaches us patience as we learn to persevere through challenges and setbacks," he said. "It teaches us humility, reminding us that every success is built upon the foundations of hard work and dedication."
And, "it teaches us resilience," he said, "for even in the face of adversity, time continues to march forward, urging us to do the same."
Time is not a constraint, Ellis told the approximately 150 graduates, but rather "an invitation to seize the day, chase our dreams and embrace the infinite possibilities that lie ahead."
Don't be frightened by it, he said. Instead, be inspired by the potential it holds.
Ultimately, time is a gift, he perceives.
"May the gift of time guide us all toward a future filled with purpose, passion and endless possibilities," said Ellis.
Entering adulthood, "we're going to become part of a world where being successful is heavily emphasized," such as in finding employment, Pritchard added.
They also most likely will always be pursuing some kind of goal, he said.
Comparing life to a dance, though, he encouraged the graduates to enjoy the process of achieving their ambitions and make the most of everyday experiences.
"When you're dancing, Pritchard said, "you're not intent on getting somewhere" at that moment.
Still, "a new dance is beginning for each and every one of us," he said.
Chuck Bishop, who is retiring as superintendent of the Clarke County Public Schools at the end of this month, told the students that graduation is "not a final destination, but what I hope is a future of hope and good health."
He encouraged them to "take a step back, reflect and recognize how far you've come" during 13 years of education.
Among the graduates were 39 honor students, 22 members of the National Honor Society and five International Baccalaureate diploma candidates.
Just before Principal Dana Waring proclaimed the students to be CCHS graduates, a skywriting plane drew a smiley face above the school. Those gathered for commencement at Wilbur Feltner Stadium nearby cheered.
