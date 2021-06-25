BERRYVILLE — A revised class schedule will lead to busier days for Clarke County High School students.
Most recently, students attended in-person classes four days a week as the COVID-19 pandemic lingered. As restrictions on gatherings are loosened, plans are for students to return to classes five days a week for the new school year beginning Aug. 31.
Plans also are for CCHS students to attend all eight of their classes each day instead of every other day.
For roughly the past 20 years, CCHS has operated on an A/B block schedule with four classes meeting each day. Classes have alternated daily, with periods lasting between 85 and 95 minutes, a bell schedule on the school's website shows.
Discussions about changing to an eight-period day began two years ago. Then the pandemic hit, forcing students to do a lot of their learning online. The idea of revising the high school's class schedule was put on the back burner, according to Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
"Student achievement is down overall" because of unique learning situations caused by the pandemic, Bishop told the School Board earlier this week.
"We believe it is important for students to see their teachers each day to assist students in getting back on track," he said in an email to The Winchester Star after the meeting.
Some issues must be resolved to implement an eight-period day, they acknowledge.
"The current scheduling configuration allows extended time in classes like science, for example, (for students) to complete lab experiments, projects or extended learning opportunities," Bishop said.
Yet a drawback to students attending specific classes every other day, he said, is that "it potentially creates major gaps in when our students see their teachers."
He gave this example: If a student has A-block classes on Wednesday and then wintry weather causes school closures on Thursday and Friday, the student doesn't see his or her A-block teachers again until the following Tuesday. He or she is in B-block classes on Monday. That disrupts the continuity of instruction, he said.
With an eight-period day, "class time will have to be planned differently by our classroom teachers," said Bishop, in order for students to absorb what they need to learn.
Another issue that must be resolved — because of students having more classes daily — is the potential for them to have more homework each night, or at least having take-home assignments due sooner.
"We began having discussions about the value and purpose of homework several years ago," Bishop said. "We will continue to work with our teachers to make sure that any homework assigned extends learning and checks for understanding (of what was taught in classes) without being overly cumbersome."
"Having 50 math problems (to do) per night doesn't equate to rigor" in learning, he told the board.
This summer, administrators will work out the details of a daily eight-class schedule and communicate with students, parents and the school board about how it will be implemented, Bishop continued.
Board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert encouraged students and parents to ask questions and express their opinions to school officials.
"It will take some time for everyone, students and teachers alike, to fall into a new routine," Bishop said. Still, "we are moving forward with our planning to implement it next year."
