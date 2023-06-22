BERRYVILLE — A native of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is returning to become Clarke County's new director of economic development and tourism.
Michelle Ridings Brown will start her new job on July 10, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors learned on Tuesday.
Brown currently is grants coordinator for the town of Boone in western North Carolina. The town has a population of about 19,000 and is home to Appalachian State University, the fifth largest institution within the University of North Carolina system.
For six years, however, Brown was economic development and tourism director for Middlesex County along Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Her previous jobs also include a stint as director of alumni affairs for Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal.
She's looking forward to returning to the region that she considers home.
“I grew up in Stephens City, so my roots, my family and friends are there," Brown said in a county news release. "I want to put down my own roots there, too.”
Middlesex County has a population of 10,625. Its unincorporated county seat, Saluda, has only 769 residents, and its only incorporated town, Urbanna, has fewer than 500.
In comparison, Clarke County has almost 15,000 residents. Its county seat and largest town, Berryville, has a population of about 5,000.
Brown, nonetheless, sees similarities between the counties.
"Both are open and rural with small, friendly downtowns," she said in the release, "and both communities value the quality of life" there."
It's important, she continued, for small communities to have what she describes as a “blue-green” economic development strategy — one promoting natural resources they have, such as rivers and scenery, which helps draw tourists.
Economic development in Clarke County involves not only recruiting new businesses, but also supporting existing ones and promoting tourism, said County Administrator Chris Boies. Tourism benefits businesses, he said, because it entices people from elsewhere to visit local restaurants and stores where they spend money.
He and other county officials believe Brown is the right person to lead those efforts.
“Michelle had great success in bringing the business community together and creating strong partnerships with stakeholder groups in Middlesex County,” Boies said. "We are confident she will do well in Clarke.”
"She has a lot of energy," said supervisors Chairman David Weiss. And, "she brings a lot of experience" in working within local government realms.
Brown has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Shenandoah University and an associate’s degree from Lord Fairfax Community College (now Laurel Ridge Community College).
Fifteen people applied for the economic development and tourism director's job. Three interviewed with the Berryville-Clarke County Joint Committee on Economic Development & Tourism, comprising two Town Council members and two Board of Supervisors members.
Brown will receive an annual salary of $72,500, Boies said. The county funds the position with a contribution from the town, and together they will set both short-term and long-term goals for Brown, he said.
The position has been vacant since earlier this year. Brown's predecessor, Felicia Hart, resigned without giving an explanation, according to county officials.
Hart was earning $78,730 a year when she left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.