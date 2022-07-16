BERRYVILLE — A Fairfax County firefighter with almost three decades of experience has been hired as Clarke County’s new director of emergency services.
Wayne Whetsell will begin his new job on Aug. 29, the county announced Friday. He will succeed Brian Lichty, who resigned in January after being out on medical leave.
Whetsell has been with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department for 27 years, holding the rank of Captain II and serving as a station commander since 2016. He was chief of the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company for seven years in the early 2000s, having been a member of the company for more than 30 years.
He lives in Round Hill, a town of about 700 residents in Loudoun County.
Working for Clarke County, Whetsell will oversee fire, emergency management and emergency medical services operations on a daily basis. He will supervise 16 full-time employees and various part-timers. He also will be involved in cooperation between the county and its three largely volunteer fire and rescue companies, responding to emergencies if his help is needed.
The county provides around-the-clock fire and EMS staffing at the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad in Berryville, with additional full-time coverage at the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company near Bluemont. In addition, the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company provides fire and rescue services.
Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies said he believes Whetsell is “the right person to ensure we continue to have a successful combination volunteer-paid staff system.”
Whetsell was fire chief in Leesburg when Loudoun County introduced paid staff members into that volunteer fire company. His experiences as both a paid and volunteer firefighter/rescuer have enabled him to see issues from perspectives of those on both sides of the profession, Boies said.
“He has a demonstrated history of bringing groups together and uniting them towards a common cause,” added Boies.
Whetsell will report directly to Boies. His annual salary will be $90,000. In comparison, Lichty earned $85,000 per year when he started work in Clarke County, having been a battalion chief within Fauquier County’s emergency services system.
A search committee comprised of two members of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, a member of the county’s appointed Fire & Rescue Commission, a volunteer firefighter, a staff firefighter and Boies oversaw the hiring process. Approximately 70 applications for the position were received.
“We had a very competitive pool of applicants, and Wayne clearly rose to the top,” said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the county’s Buckmarsh District.
“Finalists had to go through multiple interviews with various groups,” Weiss noted, adding that he believes “we have (hired) an extremely qualified director.”
Whetsell couldn’t be reached for comment Friday afternoon. In a prepared statement, however, he said he expects working for Clarke County to be “the pinnacle of my career.”
“This position is a dream opportunity for me to use my experience and skills to work with three outstanding fire companies,” he continued. “My goal is to support, coordinate and advance all our first-responder efforts to best serve residents, businesses and visitors throughout the county.”
Since last October, retired firefighter/medic Don Jackson has served as interim director of emergency services. Weiss thanked Jackson for his service in that role.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.