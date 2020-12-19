BERRYVILLE — The new director of the Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS) is a Frederick County resident with more than two decades of experience in the human services field.
Jennifer Parker, currently director of social services in Rappahannock County, was hired by the Clarke County Social Services Board this week. She was one of four finalists for the job after the Virginia Department of Social Services initially screened 30 applicants.
Parker has worked for the Rappahannock County DSS since 2011, working her way up its ranks from family services specialist to comprehensive services coordinator and then agency director in October 2017. She previously worked for the Culpeper County Department of Human Services, where she was named Employee of the Year in 2002.
She started her social services career in Madison County.
Parker was one of two candidates the Clarke board interviewed more than once, according to Chairman Gerald Dodson.
"I believe Jennifer is an excellent fit for Clarke County," Dodson said in a prepared statement. "With her experience, she'll be able to hit the ground running. I am sure Jennifer is what we need to continue providing what (quality services) clients in Clarke County have come to expect."
"The board and I were impressed with Jennifer's passion for the services provided by Social Services, her communication skills and her vision of leadership," said County Administrator Chris Boies, who participated in the interview process.
Parker lives in Stephens City. In a phone interview Friday afternoon, she said she pursued the Clarke County job because "it's a little bit closer to home."
And, "I'm always looking for a new challenge and experience as a leader," she said.
As a human services professional, Parker said, she favors the "one-stop shop" concept of providing people as many services as possible in a central location for their convenience.
"I'm very passionate about building community partnerships" to do that, she said.
Parker succeeds Brittany Heine, who in September submitted her resignation as Clarke's social services director effective Oct. 23 to take a job elsewhere.
On Oct. 7, following her resignation, the board placed Heine on paid administrative leave amid a county-initiated probe into allegations of employee mistreatment within the social services department, including forced resignations of experienced workers and derogatory name-calling. The investigation, done by a private law firm in Tysons Corner, determined the allegations were unfounded, although it identified needs for improving employee training, communication to employees and internal processes.
Parker said she doesn't know much about the investigation. She said, though, she wants to lead by example, and she encourages teamwork and support among employees.
In leading an organization, "starting out with an atmosphere of trust and support is crucial," she added.
Retired county administrator David Ash is temporarily overseeing the Clarke department until Parker arrives on Jan. 11.
As Clarke County's social services director, Parker ultimately will oversee the local administration of public assistance programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, what used to be called food stamps before benefits started being provided electronically) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF, what once was known as welfare). She also will oversee foster care, child protective services and assistance to elderly and disabled adults, ensuring that programs comply with federal, state and local policies.
Having gained experience in all aspects of social services prior to becoming a director, "I can relate to each position in the agency," Parker said, "... and (understand) what types of support they need."
She mentioned that in Rappahannock, even as director of the agency, she still is frequently involved in handling individual social services cases.
Parker has a bachelor's degree in human services management and a master's degree in public administration. She is a member of the Virginia League of Social Services Executives.
