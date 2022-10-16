Clarke County homecoming Clarke County homecoming

Oakley Staples and Ella O’Donnell were crowned Clarke County High School’s Homecoming King and Queen during football halftime ceremonies on Friday at Feltner Stadium. Oakley is the son of Doug and Holly Staples and Ella is the daughter of Tom and Lorie O’Donnell.

 ROBERT NIEDZWIECKI/The Winchester Star

