BERRYVILLE — Clarke County honored its deceased military veterans on Saturday in observance of Memorial Day.
This year’s event at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville was somewhat different, however, from past years’ observances because of restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For instance, members of American Legion Post 41 and VFW Post 9760 did not invite the community to place United States flags on the graves of almost 1,100 veterans buried in the cemetery.
Also, the participants all wore face masks and practiced social distancing, said veteran Robert Ferrebee, who has coordinated the observance for the past 12 years.
But “it was important that we pay this small tribute to our departed veterans,” Ferrebee said.
Although it wasn’t publicized, the event attracted roughly two dozen people, including Boy Scouts and a few families. Flags, maps of the cemetery and names of veterans buried there were furnished to attendees who wanted to place flags.
Those attendees included veterans Don Royston and his nephew, Thomas. Years ago, when Don Royston couldn’t find a relative’s grave, he began researching and documenting the deceased buried in Green Hill. After 10 years of work on the project, he handed it to Ferrebee, who spent a few more years identifying locations where veterans are buried and creating the cemetery map.
Eric Enders, a member of Bugles Across America who always travels with his trumpet, also was among the attendees. While traveling home after his night-shift job in Northern Virginia, he stopped at the ceremony to play taps.
Enders’ grandfather, who served during World War II, and great-grandfather, a World War I veteran, are buried in Green Hill.
Great story. Thanks to each of you for your commitment to continue honoring our deceased heroes.
Thank you for sharing this story in order to try and find history. We must never forget!!
Great remembrance in these troubled times. We missed participating this year but we also support keeping the event private. Thanks to everyone who documented the Veteran's grave through the years and Mr. Ferrebee and the others who keep this proud tradition moving forward.
