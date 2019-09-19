In Clarke County's season opener, the Eagles defeated a Buffalo Gap team that knocked them out of last year's Region 2B playoffs.
At 7 p.m. tonight, Clarke County will take on Stuarts Draft for the first time in school history, and Eagles coach Chris Parker could see his team quickly developing a familiar relationship with the Cougars as well.
Tonight's matchup at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium will feature a battle of unbeatens in Stuarts Draft (3-0) and Clarke County (2-0).
The Cougars — who are a member of the Shenandoah District, just like Buffalo Gap — have manhandled their opponents so far, outscoring them 140-7. No one has come within 41 points of Stuarts Draft, and Covington only crossed midfield once in the Cougars' 50-0 win last week. Stuarts Draft has already reached its win total from last year, when one of its victories was over Buffalo Gap.
Clarke County has been similarly dominant. The Eagles didn't give up their first points of the year until there was 3:14 left in last week's 26-7 win over William Monroe. In outscoring its opponents 68-7, Clarke County is gaining 414.5 yards per game and giving up 169.
"This is a team that we could potentially see in the playoffs," Eagles coach Chris Parker said of Stuarts Draft. "They certainly have the potential to go deep in the playoffs and we have the potential I'd like to say. There's still a lot of season to play, but potentially I think that's there.
"They're a good team. We've seen them on film. I think they're very tight on offense, and defensively they have some big kids in the trenches. They look like they're well-coached and fundamentally sound."
If the two squads do meet in the playoffs, Clarke County wouldn't mind sending a message now.
Stuarts Draft runs a shotgun wing-T offense. Led by sophomore Aaron Nice (31 carries, 255 yards, 10 TDs), the Cougars have four players who have gained at least 100 yards on the ground.
"[Nice] is a tough runner," said Parker of the 5-foot-9, 155-pound player. "He's not overly big, but he's shifty. He can hit the hole. He's got good vision."
Stuarts Draft also relies heavily on Dustyn Fitzgerald.
The Cougars' quarterback is 6-3, 225-pound Henry Cooke. Parker said Cooke doesn't run much, but his big arm has helped him produce 221 yards on 14-of-24 passing. Cooke has three touchdowns and one interception.
Jo'-el Howard (six catches, 91 yards, 1 TD) and Freddie Watkins (three catches, 76 yards, two TDs) are Cooke's top receiving targets.
"They run a lot of stuff off tackle, misdirection, they run jet motion," Parker said. "It's true for any game, but especially against wing-T teams you have to do your positional responsibility. They're going to try and get you out of position, and if you're not doing the techniques and the things you're supposed to do, you're doomed. If you're out of position, they're going to angle-block you, and it's over. We can't open doors for them and allow them to get momentum."
Against the Cougars' defense, Parker expects plenty of people in the box as usual against Clarke County's single-wing offense. The Eagles will look to power through with a running attack led by senior Peyton Rutherford (44 carries, 427 yards, 3 TDs). Rutherford had 26 carries for 240 yards and a 90-yard TD run last week. Quarterback Colby Childs (118 rush yards, 3 TDs; 11 of 17 for 181 yards and two TDs) had a 25-yard TD run for the Eagles' first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter after a 50-yard run earlier in the drive.
