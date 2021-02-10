BERRYVILLE — Clarke County will partner with two nearby localities to seek federal funds to assess brownfields in hopes they can be cleaned up and redeveloped.
Brownfields are properties where the presence of hazardous substances, including pollutants or contaminants, is known or suspected. Examples include former industrial sites where chemicals once were used or stored and former gas stations where remaining underground tanks may still contain traces of fuel.
In rural areas, unused barns where agricultural chemicals — such as pesticides — have leaked into the soil also may be considered brownfields, Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
The supervisors gave the county authorization to submit with Winchester and Frederick County an application for a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields Assessment Grant.
Hart said the three localities could receive as much as $600,000 to share.
Partnering gives them a better opportunity for receiving the full amount, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County all participate in the Economic Coalition of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Draper Aden Associates is to prepare the grant application, according to Hart. The engineering, surveying and environmental services consulting firm has offices throughout Virginia and North Carolina, its website shows.
Allocations from a grant could be used toward environmental site assessments and cleanup planning efforts, as well as efforts to get the community involved in those efforts, Hart said.
When a property is targeted for redevelopment, "a bank is not going to do a loan (for someone) without some type of hazard assessment" first being done, she said.
If a grant is received, Draper Aden will do an assessment of properties countywide — including in Berryville and Boyce — to determine potential locations to target.
Property owners would have to be willing to participate in cleanup efforts, Boies said.
Some of the grant money perhaps could be applied directly toward cleanups, or maybe used to leverage other funding sources for cleanups, Hart added.
Exact details of a brownfields assessment program will be announced if the grant is received.
