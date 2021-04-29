BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools students in kindergarten through fifth grade will get new science textbooks when the new school year starts on Aug. 31.
Five Ponds Press of Windsor, Connecticut, was chosen by the Clarke County School Board on Monday to provide the books and related learning materials. The selection was based on a recommendation by a committee of four teachers — two each from Boyce and D.G. Cooley elementary schools.
"Exploring Science: All Around Us," the textbook series to be used, is approved by the Virginia Department of Education.
"The text is very engaging, and it's very easy to read," said Yvonne Rivera, the school division's instructional specialist who was involved in the recommendation process.
Also, the books have interesting pictures, and they include hands-on experiments and learning activities, Rivera said.
Social studies books by Five Ponds Press already are being used, so students are familiar with the publishing company and how it presents information, she mentioned.
Materials from five textbook publishing firms were reviewed, Rivera told the board.
Textbooks generally are replaced every seven years in response to changes made to the state Standards of Learning (SOLs), according to Debbie Biggs, the division's supervisor of secondary curriculum and instruction.
Superintendent Chuck Bishop said textbooks from all five firms were made available for public inspection, but only one person took the opportunity to examine them.
New textbooks being considered for middle- and high-school students currently can be inspected, Bishop said, at the schools' administration building on West Main Street in Berryville.
In another matter, the board adopted on second reading — making it official — a revision to its policy for providing staff members health insurance upon the end of their employment.
An exception pertaining to retirees was eliminated. The revised policy reads that the board will pay its portion of group insurance premiums to cover an employee through the end of the last calendar month in which he or she was actively employed. Afterward, the employee, his or her spouse and/or dependents will be offered coverage available via federal COBRA (Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act) rules.
After a person covered by COBRA terminates the insurance, he or she won't be eligible for reinstatement in the group plan, the policy reads.
The board also learned that:
• The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended its current food service provisions through the 2021-22 school year. As a result, all students will be eligible for free meals during the upcoming year.
Meals will be distributed this summer. A schedule will be announced in the near future. However, Bishop said distributions likely will be on Thursday mornings and evenings to accommodate families' schedules.
• A recent audit of the division's food services component, as part of the state's Child and Adult Care Food Program, resulted in no negative findings or recommendations for improvements.
• Seventeen students at Clarke County High School recently earned credentials from Lord Fairfax Community College for their academic work.
• Three students at the high school will participate in Valley Health's Health Services Academy this summer. The academy was suspended last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why do they keep changing the SOL's? Why the need for changing science books? What was wrong with the books they currently use? It is frustrating to watch perfectly good books get tossed because the "Curriculum is being updated". Imho, it's also a waste of taxpayer money. When I was in school, it wasn't unusual to have books that were more than 10-20 years old.
