BERRYVILLE — Central and Clarke County both have young squads with dominant pitchers.
On Monday, it was the Eagles who put together a few more timely hits to pull out a 4-2 Bull Run District softball win over the Falcons.
Clarke County’s Anna Hornbaker and Central’s Trynda Mantz combined for 24 strikeouts in the game.
“We faced [Mantz] three times last year, and we knew what it was going to be tough today,” Clarke County softball coach Darren Lambert said. “It was going to be a dogfight.”
Clarke County took an early lead in the bottom of the first. Clarke County’s Madison Edwards drew a leadoff walk from Mantz and Hornbaker followed with a single.
Edwards later scored on a wild pitch to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. With two outs, Clarke County’s Campbell Paskel hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 2-0 after one inning. It was the only run that was scored on a hit from either team in the contest.
“We have a lot of young hitters,” Lambert said. “Before the game I told them, ‘Dig in, dig in and try to put the ball in play’ and that’s what happened. We were able to make them play the ball and had a couple key hits there early. And we were able to score some runs.”
The Falcons responded in the top of the second using some small ball. Mantz drew a walk to start the inning. Aamori Williams reached on a bunt single. Kynli Hoover also bunted and an Eagles’ error scored Central courtesy runner Mckinzie Sullivan. Hadley Witherow’s RBI groundout plated Williams to tie the game 2-2.
The Eagles took the lead for good in the bottom of the third. Edwards drew a walk from Mantz and went to second on a wild pitch. Hornbaker singled and went to second on a throw to home plate ,while Edwards stayed at third. Brooke Choate’s sacrifice fly scored Edwards to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead. Hornbaker later scored on a wild pitch to make it a 4-2 advantage.
“I was very pleased,” Lambert said. “We kept our composure, and I’m very proud of them. That was a big win.”
The Falcons had a couple opportunities to score but couldn’t capitalize.
In the top of the fourth, Williams reached on a two-base error with one out on another bunt. Hoover followed with a bunt single. However, Hornbaker struck out Witherow and Kora Stephens to end the threat.
In the top of the fifth with two outs, Central’s Serenity Burnshire doubled. Hornbaker then induced a fly out from Keriana Stottlemyer to end the inning.
Hornbaker struck out 13 and allowed just three hits in picking up the win and also led the Eagles with two hits and two runs scored.
“We’ve had four games this year and if there’s anybody throwing better than her right now I want to see them,” Lambert said of his junior right-hander. “Because she’s on it right now,. She’s throwing very well, throwing as well as anybody.”
Mantz struck out 11, while allowing just five hits.
Both teams are young. The Eagles have two seniors, with three freshmen, four sophomores and two juniors. The Falcons have two seniors, with four freshmen, five sophomores and one junior.
“I’ve been telling people we’re young after what we lost last year,” Lambert said. “But, these girls are ready. They’re ready to battle. Tonight was a big win.”
Clarke County (2-2, 1-1 Bull Run) plays at Mountain View on Friday. Lambert said the Eagles have faced strong competition and strong pitchers to start the season.
“When you look at that schedule and you get a little nervous about it at first,” Lambert said. “But we went to (Bull Run District powerhouse) Page County, the girls didn’t blink, got beat 2-1 up there. And (Page County pitcher Bailee) Gaskins she’s one of the top pitchers in the state at the 2A level. Her and the Mantz girl, they’re right up there probably as good as anybody in the state.”
