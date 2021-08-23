BERRYVILLE — Residents interested in learning how county government functions, and seeing its operations up close, are invited to participate in the upcoming Clarke County Citizens Academy.
The academy will meet from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on the third Friday of each month for 10 months, from September through June. The cost to participate is $50, mainly to cover the cost of lunches that will be provided. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Sept. 6.
Many other localities periodically hold similar academies. This one will be Clarke County's first.
County officials have been planning the event since before the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in it being postponed.
The program is open to Clarke County residents ages 18 and older, as well as business owners.
“We want to help residents and business owners understand how county government works, and how they can become more involved as community members,” said County Administrator Chris Boies.
"The more that people learn about what we do for them, the better off they'll be," Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss said during a recent meeting, because they will better understand the rationales involved in decision-making.
Topics will include boards and commissions, public education, law enforcement, community services, historic preservation and land conservation, recreation and other matters that officials believe will be of interest.
Field trips will enable participants to go behind the scenes at different facilities that the public doesn't often see.
For example, the first class on Sept. 17 will feature a brief history of the county, a session with Berryville and Clarke County officials who will explain the functions of each locality and how they collaborate, and a visit to the Clarke County Animal Shelter. The class on Oct. 15 will focus on the Clarke County Sanitary Authority. It will include tours of the county’s water/sewer facilities and the regional landfill.
Officials hope the academy attracts a crowd. However, they plan to limit the number attending so participants can get to know them and each other.
The academy is being designed not only to engage residents, but also elicit feedback from them concerning government operations, said county Public Information Officer Cathy Kuehner.
Application forms are online at www.clarkecounty.gov/CitizensAcademy. People chosen for the academy will receive an email notification and class schedule from info@clarkecounty.gov.
Payment of the participation cost will be due on the first day of the academy.
For more information, call the county administration office at 540-955-5100 or send an email to info@clarkecounty.gov.
