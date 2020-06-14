Starting today, there’s going to be a lot more noise coming from area baseball and softball diamonds.
Clarke County Little League and Winchester Baseball will each begin two weeks of practice today prior to launching into game schedules.
Winchester Baseball announced in May that it was still going to have a season despite the uncertainty of COVID-19, though it had to push its intended start date from June 8 to June 15.
In an interview on June 3, Clarke County Little League president Kim Braithwaite wasn’t sure what type of season its players were going to have, or when it would start. But now they’re ready to go after discussing Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 outdoor recreational sports guidelines last week.
“We’re excited,” Braithwaite said. “I think everybody wants to do something.”
Clarke County has 160 players signed up from ages 4-12, spanning Tee Ball and Minor and Major teams. That number does not include the 15 baseball players age 13-14 who registered. Braithwaite said it’s possible they could practice and do intrasquad work, but Clarke County is not sure yet what it’s going to do with that age group. Overall, Clarke County will have 16 teams.
Braithwaite said after the first two weeks — in which each team will practice twice per week — Clarke County will have one practice per week and one game per week. For now, the plan is just to have teams play games against other teams in the Clarke County LL. Braithwaite said the league plans to go for eight weeks, which would take it through the first full week of August.
As far as COVID-19 guidelines, Braithwaite said players will not be able to share equipment. If a child does not have their own equipment, they will be supplied equipment that they will have to turn in at the end of practice so it can be sanitized. Children must have their own water bottles.
People won’t be allowed to chew gum or sunflower seeds, and they must refrain from spitting.
The dugouts and bleachers will be closed, but players will have allotted spaces for their equipment, which will be 10 feet from other player’s spaces.
Parents have been told to not bring children if they’re ill or have been around people who are ill.
As for as actual game play, Braithwaite said balls will be disinfected as frequently as possible — every coach will be provided with a container of disinfectant wipes. Umpires will be behind the pitcher as opposed to the plate. No handshakes or high-fives will be permitted in any situation.
Winchester Baseball is part of the Babe Ruth League. Babe Ruth’s 4-12 division is called Cal Ripken Baseball, and that’s the age group Winchester Baseball will cater to this summer.
Winchester Baseball will have 12 teams and approximately 150 players. There will be two Tee Ball teams (age 4-6), four pitching machine teams (age 7-8), four Minor League teams (age 8-10) and two Major League teams (age 11-12).
After two weeks of practice, Winchester Baseball vice president Ken Jackson said in a email that teams will play three-to-four games per week. That game total will be aided by the league’s partnership with the Little Falls Youth Athletic League, which is based in Spring Mills, W.Va. Winchester Baseball president Bob Brown said in an email that games will take place at least through late July.
In May, Brown stated that Winchester Baseball will be following COVID-19 precautions. Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken’s initial guidelines mandated that all players had to wear masks, but after checking on the matter Brown said masks are not being required for play.
