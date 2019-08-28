BERRYVILLE — Looking for somewhere to live a quiet, solitary life in the countryside? Clarke County officials soon may have the right place for you.
The county is interested in renting a cabin it owns on Ebenezer Road (Va. 604) in the Blue Ridge Mountains to a responsible tenant.
First, though, officials must find out whether the cabin is habitable. If not, they must figure out what needs to be done to make it ready to rent.
The cabin is on about 50 partially-wooded acres with a pond. Melvin Kohn, of Washington, D.C., gave the property to the county for eventual use as a passive park, a place “where people can go and be (by themselves) and wander” while exploring nature, said County Administrator David Ash.
At least until the park can be developed, the county wants to rent the cabin to generate some income and keep it livable.
“We need to put someone in there or it’s going to be vandalized,” said Bev McKay, the White Post District representative on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
The wooden cabin has a front porch, living and sleeping quarters and a bathroom. It is heated, and a spring house supplies its water. Officials want to make sure that the water supply will not freeze during the winter. If they determine it will, they will have to install another system.
The supervisors plan to discuss the cabin during their October work session. Ash expects to be able to prepare a report on the cabin’s condition and any improvements it needs by then.
Kohn and his late wife, Janet, spent weekends and vacations on the property, which has been protected by a conservation easement since 2007.
“It would be a nice escape for someone” wanting to get away from the hustle-and-bustle of urban life, said Russell District Supervisor Barbara Byrd. It also might make a good home for a retiree, she said.
David Weiss, the supervisors’ chairman who represents the Buckmarsh District, expressed hope that someone with whom county officials are familiar — such as a county government or school division employee — will be interested in living there.
