BERRYVILLE — While adding to its roster of paid firefighter/medics, Clarke County will continue heavily relying on volunteers to provide emergency services.
Striving to strengthen the volunteer force will be a major task of the county’s next emergency services director.
The county has 12 full-time firefighter/medics. Plans are to hire four more during the new fiscal year that begins July 1. The anticipated net cost of $192,000 takes into account being able to reduce the need for part-time workers, budget documents show.
Currently, three paid employees are on duty each of four shifts, seven days per week. All are based at the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad in Berryville. Sometimes, though, an employee is sent to work at the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Company & Rescue Squad in Bluemont to help ease a shortage of volunteers there.
The Boyce Volunteer Fire Company doesn’t have paid, full-time employees, County Administrator Chris Boies said.
Hiring four additional full-timers will enable Enders to have four paid employees on duty each of its four shifts. As a result, it should be able to respond to two ambulance calls simultaneously, Boies said.
When no volunteers are available, the company can answer only one call at a time, he said. That’s because having two people per ambulance is necessary — one to drive it; the other to care for the patient.
All three companies answer calls countywide when necessary, such as when the company nearest the scene of an emergency is unable to respond.
Boies estimated that the three companies have more than 100 volunteers altogether. Some are able to contribute more time than others.
Yet fire and rescue services are having a harder time recruiting and retaining volunteers. People’s family lives are busier, and fewer businesses are letting employees take time away from their jobs to provide volunteer service, officials have said.
It would be hard for the county to evolve its fire and rescue system into one with only paid personnel, according to Boies. For instance, the volunteer companies own their equipment and buildings, and the county would have to hire many more paid staff members.
“I don’t have any definite numbers” of personnel that would be needed, he said, “but it would be drastic” and require a lot of money.
Brian Lichty, the previous director of fire, emergency medical services (EMS) and emergency management, submitted his resignation in January. He had been out on medical leave, but he didn’t give a specific reason for resigning in his letter.
The process of hiring Lichty’s successor began in earnest on Monday — almost three months later — when the Clarke County Board of Supervisors reviewed, and informally OK’d, a job description for the position.
“We have been having conversations with the volunteer companies about how the county and ... companies interact,” Boies said. “We wanted to complete those conversations before the position was advertised in case it changed anything in the job description.”
According to the description, the person hired will be expected to spend 20% of his or her time helping the three companies with matters such as recruiting and retaining volunteers, improving volunteers’ firefighting and medical response skills and improving communication and cooperation between volunteers and paid employees.
Volunteers and paid professionals must “work together to keep everything moving” during an emergency, said supervisors Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett, who represents the Millwood District.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay wondered if the new director should spend even more time on volunteer matters.
Board chair David Weiss indicated he thinks 20% is sufficient, surmising that’s a lot of time for a director to spend on helping companies the county doesn’t ultimately control.
Duties of the county’s Office of Fire, EMS & Emergency Management include managing paid staff and coordinating services of the three companies as well as the county’s emergency preparedness planning and response efforts, its website shows.
In hiring a new director, the county is seeking someone with 10 or more years in firefighting and emergency operations, including supervisory and leadership experience. Applicants also are expected to have budgeting and financial management skills.
The job requires at least a bachelor’s degree in fire science and administration, public administration or a related field, or commensurate years of experience and/or related career certifications. An example of the latter is executive fire officer certification from the National Fire Academy.
Also, the person hired must be certified as an emergency medical technician, as well as in driving emergency vehicles and handling hazardous materials.
Plans are for a search committee to conduct a first review of applications in late May. The committee will be comprised of both a paid and volunteer firefighter/medic, a member of the county’s Fire-EMS Commission, a Board of Supervisors member and Boies. Its role will be to narrow the applicant pool down to two or three finalists.
Each finalist then will undergo interviews with chiefs of the volunteer companies, the Fire-EMS Commission and the committee. Boies will decide who to hire based on their recommendations.
“He’s the logical one” to actually hire the person, McKay said, because the position reports to him.
Still, the volunteer companies and current paid firefighter/medics are “going to have a tremendous amount of input into who’s hired,” said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
Donald Jackson, a firefighter/medic who retired in August after 21 years of service to the county, is serving as interim emergency services director.
Boies said Jackson is willing to serve indefinitely until the county finds the right person to fill the job permanently.
