BERRYVILLE — Progress is being made in efforts to ensure the Blue Ridge Fire & Rescue Company is staffed as much as possible.
A shortage of volunteers is prompting the Clarke County Department of Emergency Services to recruit paid, part-time personnel to work at the company on Retreat Road in Bluemont. The goal is to be able to have two firefighter/medics at the company 12 hours a day, 5-7 days a week.
Nine of 10 people hired so far have started working, said county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty. At least 4-6 more applicants are being considered for employment.
Many of those people come from other fire and rescue service providers, both inside and outside the county, seeking to earn additional income, Lichty said.
“Slowly we’re building up our cadre of part-timers,” he said. “Unfortunately, it takes time.”
After learning about the volunteer shortage in August, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors approved using federal funds that the county is receiving to help control the spread of COVID-19 to pay recruited personnel for at least 4-6 months. The estimated cost is $14,000-$16,000.
The number of volunteers who put in time at Blue Ridge dropped from 12 in April to six in July — a 50% decline in just three months.
Recruiting volunteers is harder than it used to be, officials have said, because job and family responsibilities make it hard for people to find free time.
However, among Blue Ridge volunteers who recently responded to a survey, nine said the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing them from responding to calls. The main reason, as six of them noted, is fear of catching the coronavirus or having to be quarantined and their full-time jobs not compensating them for any time they are out of work, according to Lichty.
The Department of Emergency Services is seeking a $5,000 grant from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to use toward developing a volunteer recruitment program. It also is developing a video to use in recruitment efforts.
Blue Ridge averages responding to 5-10 calls per week, mostly medical emergencies, Lichty has said. That’s the lowest call volume among the county’s three predominantly volunteer fire and rescue companies. Only the Enders company in Berryville has paid, full-time personnel.
In September, Blue Ridge was summoned to respond to 36 calls. It responded to 29. Other area fire companies, including ones outside Clarke County with which there are mutual aid agreements, responded to the other seven, Lichty said.
“All of the calls were answered,” he said.
Hiring part-timers to work at Blue Ridge is helping the situation there for now, Lichty said. Recruiting more personnel, including volunteers, will help even more, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.