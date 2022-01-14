Clarke County resident Thomas Edward Caldwell is accused of helping plot an amphibious attack on the U.S. Capitol from the Potomac River during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Indictments filed in federal court on Thursday charge Caldwell and 10 others with “seditious conspiracy” and say he helped coordinate a heavily-armed “quick reaction force” of current or former police or military members who are part of the Oath Keepers, an anti-government, right-wing extremist group.
Seditious conspiracy is a rarely used charge. It’s defined in federal criminal code as two or more people who conspire to “overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force, to seize, take or possess any property of the United States.” The charge in this case refers to efforts by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden.
Three people died during the riot and one Capitol police officer died the next day. About 140 Capitol police officers, some of who were struck with flags, hockey sticks and hit with bear spray, were injured.
Because openly carrying guns is illegal in the District of Columbia, the insurrectionists couldn’t legally carry them. The Department of Justice alleges the plot would’ve been a way to get guns to those occupying the Capitol without risking being stopped by police.
“We could have our quick response team with the heavy weapons standing by, quickly load them and ferry them across the river to our waiting arms,” Caldwell, a 66-year-old retired Navy officer, allegedly said in a Jan. 3 message on Zello, an encrypted phone app. “If it all went to (expletive) our guy loads our weps and Blue Ridge Militia weps and ferries them across and [we] never drive into D.C. at all!!!”
The indictments allege Caldwell, who was active in Clarke County Republican politics, was aiding Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, the head of the Oathkeepers. Caldwell refers to him as “Popeye” in court documents because Rhodes wears an eye patch from being blinded in a shooting accident. In a Dec. 22 interview with a regional Oath Keepers leader, the documents said Rhodes discussed what the group would do if Biden took office.
“We will have to do a bloody, massively bloody revolution against them,” he allegedly said. “That’s what’s going to happen.”
While some Oathkeepers invaded the Capitol, the indictments allege some amassed guns in Virginia by the Washington D.C. border and distributed them to QRF teams in support of the coup attempt. Caldwell is alleged to have provided the teams with ammunition, weapons and “related items.”
Hours after the new charges were filed against him on Thursday, Caldwell appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News to proclaim his innocence. Carlson recently produced a documentary that claims that the coup attempt was orchestrated by the FBI and carried out by anti-fascist protesters posing as Trump supporters.
Caldwell said he’s in a battle of “good versus evil” with the government who he said is railroading him. He said the messages on the app and Facebook posts have been misinterpreted and he’s not a member of the Oath Keepers.
“I’m absolutely outraged. They don’t have any proof and I am innocent and we can prove my innocence,” Caldwell said. “All the stuff that they said before has all been false and all of the stuff that they say here is also false.”
On Jan. 3, 2021, Caldwell allegedly discussed having QRF members armed with “heavy weapons” ready to put on a boat.
“Anybody who would be interested in supporting the team this way? I will buy the fuel,” Caldwell said, according to court documents. “More or less be hanging around sipping coffee and scooting on the river a bit and pretending to fish.”
But Caldwell — who said the investigation has “crushed” him and his wife Sharon Caldwell emotionally and financially — told Carlson he doesn’t have any “heavy weapons” or know anyone who does.
“I never saw any weapons or saw anybody who talked about bringing in heavy weapons and overthrowing the government,” he said, adding that the indictments make no mention of any guns being seized by authorities. “It’s just plain nuts.”
Caldwell, who spent 20 years in the Navy working as a military analyst before retiring in the late 1980s, said some of his co-defendants referred to him as “commander” in messages causing FBI agents to erroneously believe he was in the Oath Keepers. Caldwell attorney David W. Fischer wouldn’t comment on Friday regarding the new charges, but referred The Winchester Star to a court filing he made on March 2.
“The government’s indictments are heavy on dramatic language, but light on specifics,” Fischer wrote. “Instead, the government’s ‘evidence’ consists almost entirely of their dubious interpretations of social media posts, text messages and the like.”
Fischer said Caldwell’s messages that use terms like “hunting” “op” and planning are about Caldwell and others defending Trump supporters from anti-fascist protesters who are part of the antifa movement. Fischer contended the QRF consisted of one person, identified as “person three” in the original indictments. Fischer said the man is in his late 60s and has a bad back, hip and knee.
“The government’s fanciful suggestion that right-wing tactical commandos were waiting in the wings to storm the Capitol is one for the ages,” he wrote. “Likewise, multiple sources have confirmed to [me] that person three’s assignment as ‘quick reaction force’ was designed to ‘humor the old man.’”
While saying the FBI misinterpreted many of Caldwell’s statements, Fischer conceded his client is prone to hyperbole and his “social media bark doesn’t match his bite.” He said Caldwell, who worked for about a year as an FBI analyst after leaving the Navy, is an amateur screenwriter who has written military-themed screenplays.
“Caldwell’s language and personality center around his military career and his addiction to Hollywood,” Fischer said. “In short, the government has misinterpreted Caldwell’s online personna and, accordingly, has charged an innocent person.”
Fischer said Caldwell, who the FBI says stood on a Capitol balcony with his wife during the insurrection, participated spontaneously. As evidence, he cited some of Caldwell’s texts shortly after the attack.
“The lying media said Trump supporters were breaking through barricades so I said, ‘If we’re going to get blamed, we might as well do so,’” Caldwell said. “I grabbed my American flag and said, ‘Let’s take the damn Capitol.’”
Fischer contended the QRF discussion “boils down to a bunch of ex-military guys trying to out-plan one another.” He said Caldwell was never a threat, noting has no criminal record and has undergone multiple spinal fusion operations due to injuries suffered during a military explosion.
But in court documents filed in February, prosecutors contend Caldwell isn’t benign, pointing to alleged comments he made. They include and alleged reference on Nov. 26, 2020, to a two-man QRF team that will double as “snipers/stallers” who will go “hunting after dark for those [antifa] cockroaches who prey on the weak.”
On Dec. 1, 2020, Caldwell allegedly sent website links about a “surgical steel tomahawk axe” to be used by Trump supporters. On Jan. 1, 2021, he allegedly said the “kettle was set to boil” on Jan. 6, 2021.
“They have morphed into pure evil blatantly rigging an election and paying off the political caste,” Caldwell allegedly texted about Democrats. “We must smite them now and drive them down.”
Caldwell also allegedly spoke of trying to meet with members of the Three-Percenters, a far-right militia group. The name is based on a lie that only 3% of American colonists fought the British in the Revolutionary War.
“Caldwell was involved from beginning to end in minute details such as arranging hotel and transportation to more substantive plans such as weapons discussions and pre-strike reviews of the targeted area of operation,” prosecutors wrote. “Far from an ancillary player who became swept up in the moment, Caldwell was a key figure who put into motion the violence that overwhelmed the Capitol. And had all Caldwell’s plans come to life, he appeared ready and willing to wreak even more havoc.”
Besides seditious conspiracy, Caldwell is charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official government proceeding, obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties, and tampering with documents. The last charge refers to Caldwell allegedly deleting Facebook posts and videos.
Since last month, Caldwell has been living under a curfew at his home. He is scheduled to stand trial on April 19. However, Fischer said Caldwell’s trial may be postponed due to coronavirus restrictions that limit the number of defendants who can stand trial at one time in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. Fischer said incarcerated defendants will be tried first.
(2) comments
The FBI/DOJ has made a huge mistake with Thomas Caldwell ... they have mistaken him for Mr. Ray Epps, its the only thing that makes any sense! Ray Epps is on video all over the place on Jan. 5th and 6th.
Apparently, treason is no longer a hanging offense in the United States, but it can result in life in prison. I hope Mr. Caldwell gets a fair trial and that they then lock him up and throw away the key.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.