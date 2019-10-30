BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials are considering buying a portable radar trailer or similar device to monitor speeding along local roads.
The trailer would cost about $26,000, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials estimate. It could be moved around the county to monitor areas where speeding is a concern.
However, Russell District Supervisor Barbara Byrd put forth the idea as a way to reduce speeding along Triple J and Crums Church roads off Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7). Those roads “have become major commuting roads,” Byrd told her colleagues at a recent Clarke County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Another option is buying an electronic speed monitoring sign that could be permanently posted along either Triple J or Crums Church. VDOT estimates that device would cost about $3,600.
Berryville has installed such signs at its boundaries along Main Street and Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340). One of the signs is near Clarke County High School and the historic Rosemont Manor. Berryville District Supervisor Mary Daniel has noticed that drivers approaching the sign typically slow down.
Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT’s regional office in Edinburg, said that in addition to purchase costs, there would be yearly maintenance costs for speed monitoring devices.
Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper said that if a device is purchased, insurance also will need to be acquired for it.
After it’s installed, “somebody’s going to whack it” out of menace, Roper predicted.
But “wouldn’t you be willing to try something” to reduce speeding, Byrd asked him.
Yes, Roper replied, adding that using a monitoring device would be cheaper than having a sheriff’s deputy stationed along the roads for long periods.
During a future meeting, the supervisors’ Finance Committee will study options before making a recommendation to the full board as to whether a device should be purchased and, if so, what kind.“Any time you can gather data (about a law enforcement problem), you’re better off,” Roper said. Still, cost factors must be considered, he said.
“There’s probably more than one neighborhood in Clarke County” whose residents would want speeding monitored, said Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said he thinks that out of fairness, what is done for one neighborhood may need to be done for all.
And “I don’t want (the county) to get into the speed-monitoring business,” Weiss said.
But he would “not be opposed,” he said, to buying a sign for Triple J and/or Crums Church road.
