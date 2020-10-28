BERRYVILLE — On Nov. 16, Johnson-Williams Middle School and Clarke County High School students will be able to return to their classrooms on a part-time basis as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
In a unanimous vote Monday night, the Clarke County School Board adopted a hybrid scheduling plan enabling the students to attend in-person classes two days a week and virtually on other days. A virtual learning option will remain available for students who don’t yet feel comfortable returning to campus.
Students at Boyce and D.G. Cooley elementary schools have attended classes part-time since the current academic year began on Sept. 8. But middle and high school pupils have been learning entirely online.
The adopted plan establishes four 90-minute class blocks from 8:10 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Students attending school will be divided into “blue” and “orange” groups. The blue group will attend their first- through fourth-period classes on Monday and their fifth- through eighth-period classes on Wednesday. The orange group will attend their first- through fourth-period classes on Tuesday and fifth- through eighth-period classes on Thursday.
Blue students will not be in classrooms on Tuesdays and Thursdays; orange students will not be there on Mondays and Wednesdays. On those days, they will participate in their classes online through Google Meet, as will fully virtual students every day.
Friday will be an “asynchronous learning day,” the plan shows. Teachers may ask students to work by themselves or within small groups online.
All students will be in classes — in one form or another — every day, Superintendent Chuck Bishop emphasized.
Upon entering classrooms, students will receive supplies they need to clean their work spaces, said Debbie Biggs, the school division’s supervisor of secondary curriculum and instruction.
Sixth-graders at J-WMS and ninth-graders at CCHS will attend orientations on Nov. 13. Because they may not have been on those campuses yet, teachers believe they need to be able to learn their way around before they start going to classes, said Bishop.
Time for lunch will be included in the third class block each day. Cafeterias at J-WMS and CCHS will have individual desks for students to eat at — rather than large tables with multiple seats— to help with social distancing efforts, Bishop said.
Although in-person learning is resuming, “it won’t be the same” for students as a regular school year, he said.
With students at each school divided into two groups to reduce crowd sizes, not everyone will be able to attend classes with all of their friends, board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert noted.
School board member Zara Ryan encouraged teachers to try and avoid congregating to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus should anyone have it unknowingly. For instance, she suggested that teachers meetings be held virtually.
The plan to resume in-person classes at J-WMS and CCHS was adopted following a motion by Kerr-Hobert, which was seconded by board member Jon Turkel.
Earlier this month, the board was presented a hybrid plan proposal that involved middle and high school students who choose to return to campus attending all eight of their classes for 46 minutes daily from Monday through Thursday. The adopted plan, developed with teacher involvement, was presented Monday night.
Teachers prefer the adopted plan because it provides them more time to help students one-on-one in the classroom, Biggs said.
“I’m really glad teachers had a voice,” said board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith. “They’re the ones in the trenches.”
If wintry weather forces schools to close on certain days, all classes will be held online based on the adopted schedule, Bishop said.
Plans are to administer Virginia Standards of Learning (SOL) tests as scheduled. If the U.S. Department of Education offers waivers from standardized testing required under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act of 2020-2021, the state will apply for one, according to school division officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.