BERRYVILLE — Anyone who stayed overnight at two Berryville lodging providers in recent years may be owed a refund of taxes paid to Clarke County.
The county revenue commissioner's office recently discovered that both Historic Rosemont Manor and the Waypoint House had been erroneously collecting both the county's and town's "transient occupancy taxes," at least since 2018.
Berryville and the county both currently levy a 2% — or two cents per dollar — tax on room charges at motels, bed-and-breakfast inns and similar businesses. The town collects its tax from such businesses within its boundaries. The county collects its tax from businesses in unincorporated areas. It can't legally collect its tax in Berryville because it doesn't have the town council's permission to do so.
Rosemont is off West Main Street, near the town limits and Clarke County High School. Waypoint is on South Church Street.
Commissioner of the Revenue Donna Peake told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that staff in her office didn't realize the county's tax couldn't be collected in Berryville. They know now, she said, pledging that their mistake "won't happen again."
Peake took some personal responsibility for the error.
"I should have caught it," she told the supervisors during their work session earlier this month. "I just didn't look at the files" closely enough.
The commissioner's office intended to issue refunds of $17,528.83 to Rosemont and $2,068.83 to Waypoint. But the money wouldn't have been theirs to keep; it belongs to their customers, Peake said.
One of the lodging providers didn't seem interested in putting forth time and effort to track down past customers and find out whether they want refunds, County Administrator Chris Boies said. In that particular provider's case, he said, refunds probably would be relatively small amounts — just a few dollars.
Instead of paying back money to the businesses, officials now intend to issue refund checks directly to their customers.
Probably by this afternoon, Boies said, a notice will be posted on the commissioner's page of the county's website, www.clarkecountyva.gov. It will inform customers of Rosemont and Waypoint between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2020, that they may be eligible for a tax refund. They are to email Deputy Commissioner Sue Braithwaite at www.clarkecountyva.gov or call her at (540-955-5108 before July 19 if they're interested in receiving a refund.
Customers will need to provide Braithwaite their current mailing addresses and tell her where and when they stayed. The commissioner's office then will verify that information with the lodging provider. If it's accurate, the county will send refund checks to customers.
That "sounds entirely reasonable," said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass.
Even if customers' refunds are small amounts, "they deserve their money back," Peake said.
The supervisors endorsed posting the notice in a unanimous vote.
Officials indicated they will encourage Rosemont and Waypoint to post similar notices on their websites.
Customers, especially those from outside Clarke County, "may look on their websites (again) before they look at ours," said Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
Any money not claimed will remain in the county's coffers, officials said.
