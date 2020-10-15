BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors is questioning whether developing the proposed Southeast Collector road would be practical and worth the estimated cost of nearly $10 million.
If it was fully funded already, "I wouldn't have as much angst about it," board Chairman David Weiss told his colleagues during a work session Tuesday morning.
Berryville officials maintain the collector is necessary for an eventual expansion of the Clarke County Business Park. The complex basically is full and lacks room for any firms that might want to locate there someday.
A joint study by the county and town revealed the best way to build the collector is to extend Jack Enders Boulevard — the lone road running into the business park — through the Smallwood family property and connecting it with Smallwood Lane near a railroad crossing in the county along Berryville's southeast side.
At an estimated $9.6 million, though, it would be the costliest option.
"If a consultant says something is going to be $10 million, it's (actually) going to be 15 (million)," said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, the board's vice chairman.
"It's a lot more money than I anticipated," McKay said, adding that it might be worthwhile for a fiscal impact study to be done first. The study would show total expected costs for the project versus the how much revenue the community could expect to receive from the road after it's built.
Cost recovery is "a huge question," said County Planning Director Brandon Stidham.
Stidham cited various concerns he thinks should be taken into consideration, such as: How much traffic would actually use the collector? How would construction affect nearby homes plus a nearby farm under a conservation easement? Would rules for participating in the Virginia Department of Transportation's Smart Scale program change before construction is started?
Smart Scale ranks projects for consideration of funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board. Using that methodology, officials have said, it frequently takes years to acquire funding, and Clarke County often scores low because of its population of about 14,000. Localities with larger populations often receive higher scores because their projects serve more people.
Requiring prospective businesses to shoulder some of the cost is a possibility. Stidham said officials would need to determine what businesses are interested in locating in the park and how much they would consider contributing to the project.
"That model may not work for us conceptually," said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor. The county targets certain types of businesses — typically smaller firms emitting no pollution — that other places also strive to attract. Another locality may not expect a business to help pay costs associated with making it suitable for the firm to locate there.
McKay said he thinks Berryville residents who believe the collector will reduce the number of large trucks traveling through town are mistaken.
"A fairly large number" of trucks go north along U.S. 340 when traveling toward Frederick, Md., or at least to get to Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), he said. So building a road that connects with U.S. 340 south of Berryville is "not going to be the magic bullet."
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said that while he likes the idea of building the collector, "I don't like it way down where it is." Some properties there have slopes, he said, "so a lot of people could be looking at a business park" unless a way to hide it is devised.
"Philosophically, it's a nice idea," said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass, "but the logistical challenges ... are substantial."
It may be wise to make improvements to East Main Street (Va. 7 Business), officials said, to better accommodate trucks before pursing a collector road.
Trucks often use East Main, which connects with Va. 7 just east of Berryville, to get to Jack Enders Boulevard. It's the most direct route without having to go through much of the town.
Improvements to East Main have been on the county's radar since the 1990s, Stidham said. They, too, have not been pursued because officials realize they would be expensive.
"It's a big project," Weiss said, because contractors would have to work around homes close to the route and the historic Clermont Farm's conservation easement.
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources "will come out against a road project pretty quickly" if it believes a historic property will be harmed, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Tuesday's conversation about the collector was the supervisors' first since they met with Berryville Town Council months ago to discuss the project.
The board decided to have Boies and Stidham meet with Town Manager Keith Dalton and Assistant Town Manager of Community Development and Operations Christy Dunkle for further discussion. Yet another joint meeting of the supervisors and town council in the future has not been ruled out.
"I'm not opposed to the idea" of building the collector, Bass said. "I don't want to (effectively) shut down the conversation at this point."
Town Council members plan more discussion of the project during a work session in early November.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett was absent from Tuesday's meeting.
