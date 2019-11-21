BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials are discussing whether to impose a tax on all food and drink items prepared in restaurants and stores. They reason that money collected from the tax would reduce the county's reliance on real estate tax revenue to fund its needs.
From a retail perspective, customers who stop at a convenience store, for instance, and grab soft drinks out of a cooler would not pay the tax. Customers who pour themselves a cup of coffee or a stick a cup under a fountain nozzle, or have a clerk do it for them, would pay the tax. That's how Lora Walburn, executive assistant to County Administrator David Ash, described it to the Clarke County Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC) on Wednesday.
Appointed by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, the EDAC advises the board on how to handle issues pertaining to economic development. Committee members include local officials and representatives from various economic sectors, including agriculture, banking, real estate and industry.
It would be up to the supervisors to enact a so-called "meals tax" or "food and beverage tax." By consensus, the EDAC decided to postpone making a recommendation to the supervisors until county officials can research how much would be a reasonable amount for a tax and how much revenue they could expect to collect from one.
A total of 108 communities statewide had a meals tax of more than 4% in 2017, a University of Virginia study showed. Covington's tax of 8% was highest at that time.
Counties can impose meals taxes as high as 4%, if voters approve them via referendums. Yet towns and cities are not subject to that law. They can adopt ordinances imposing meals taxes as high as they want.
Convincing voters there is a need for a meals tax could be hard. In the Nov. 5 election, four Virginia counties held referendums on whether to enact one. The measures failed in Shenandoah, Charlotte and Sussex counties by large margins, a report prepared by Clarke County officials shows.
Only in Patrick County was a food and beverage tax approved by voters. Patrick is a mountainous, largely agricultural county in Southside with a population of roughly 18,000.
All but one of the EDAC members indicated they think imposing a meals tax in Clarke County should be explored.
Reasoning behind the tax is that it would be paid by people passing through the county who visit local eateries as well as residents. However, White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay said he believes residents ultimately would bear more of the tax burden than outsiders because they are more likely to visit restaurants and convenience stores in the county.
"I'm fundamentally opposed to taxes," said McKay, an EDAC member. "I think we (the county) nitpick people to death with taxes."
"It's just one more tax" to be imposed on residents, he said. "I'm not real keen on it."
But "we're already paying a food tax wherever we travel," said EDAC member Betsy Pritchard.
Winchester and Frederick County have meals taxes of 6% and 4%, respectively. Leesburg and other towns in Loudoun County have meals taxes, but the county itself does not have one.
Berryville, the largest town in Clarke County, has a 4% meals tax. Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations, said a meals tax enacted by the county would not be effective in Berryville because the town already has one.
Most of Clarke County's restaurants are in Berryville. For that reason, McKay wonders whether it is practical for the county to have a meals tax.
Outside of Berryville, the Waterloo business district at the intersection of U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) seems to have the most eateries, McKay said. They include several restaurants and two convenience stores.
"You have so many commuters (between Winchester and Washington, D.C.) going down 50 morning and night," Pritchard said.
McKay replied that he regularly visits the Waterloo businesses and he knows most everyone he sees at them.
"I think the vast majority (of meals tax revenue) will come from local people," he said.
Pritchard asked McKay if he ever has been at one of the businesses at 5:30 a.m. McKay replied that he has been at the Handy Mart as early as 3 a.m.
"For our next meeting," he quipped, "we should be at the McDonald's at Waterloo at 4 a.m. to see firsthand" how many early-morning commuters it sees.
EDAC member Lee Sheaffer said he believes that if a meals tax can generate at least $500,000 annually, it would be worthwhile.
"For a half-million dollars, I'd do it in a minute," said committee Chairman John Milleson, who recently retired as the Bank of Clarke County's president and chief executive officer.
Still, "I have difficulty making a decision without having the (projected revenue) numbers" to back it up, Milleson said.
If the EDAC eventually recommends enacting a meals tax to the Board of Supervisors, it likely would not become effective before 2021.
In 1996, Clarke County levied a 2% "transient occupancy tax" charged to people who stay at motels, campgrounds and other lodging places. Yet the state has given more than 50 counties authority to impose such taxes of up to 5%. Clarke is seeking permission from the General Assembly in 2020 to also be able to charge as much as that percentage.
"Let's swallow that pig" before considering a meals tax, Pritchard said. "One thing at a time."
The county would not need legislation to enact a meals tax.
