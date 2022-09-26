BERRYVILLE — Officials are exploring what to do with Clarke County's allocations from the National Opioid Settlement.
Already, the county has received a payment of $5,082.94. Two more payments amounting to $25,691.18 are expected by the end of September.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors, in a unanimous vote during its recent monthly meeting, appropriated the total of $30,774.12 into the county's coffers.
Opioids are strong drugs used to treat people with severe pain. They include drugs that are legal, yet often require a doctor's prescription, such as codeine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine and fentanyl. An illegal opioid, heroin, is used as a recreational drug.
People addicted to opioids can suffer both short-term and long-term health problems that possibly can kill them. Because of the drugs' powerful effects, addictions also can prompt people to commit crimes ranging from behaving violently to stealing to get money to buy the drugs, according to health and law-enforcement officials
In February, a drug manufacturing company and three major drug distribution firms reached a settlement providing communities nationwide about $26 billion to help them battle problems they've suffered — increased crime, for instance — as a result of an opioid abuse epidemic. The settlement was in exchange for states agreeing to drop future legal claims, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The settlement agreement specifies ways in which localities can use their shares. County Administrator Chris Boies said he plans to consult with Northwestern Community Services, the Clarke County Department of Social Services and nonprofit organizations to figure out how the county's appropriations can best be used.
One idea the supervisors discussed is a direct mail public education campaign highlighting area resources, such as drug treatment and counseling centers, which opioid abusers can turn to for help in overcoming their addictions.
"There are lots of services out there that people aren't aware of," Boies said.
White Post Supervisor Bev McKay is skeptical as to whether that idea is worthwhile.
"I see so many informational materials (mailed to people) thrown away at the post office," McKay said.
He said he would prefer to see the funds go to the Clarke County Sheriff's Office or local emergency medical services providers that frequently are "the first to deal with" substance abusers.
One way they could use the money, McKay mentioned, is to purchase naloxone to treat those who overdose. Administered through injection or nasal spray, the drug can reverse the effects of an overdose, a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows.
That idea hasn't been ruled out, but emergency services providers already have naloxone to administer.
"There is a question as to whether we can use the grant funds for activities we were already conducting before we received these funds," Boies said. "We plan to get clarification before a final plan (for using the money) is adopted."
