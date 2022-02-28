BERRYVILLE — Efforts are underway in Clarke County to make newcomers feel right at home.
So-called "welcome bags" are being provided by the county's Office of Economic Development and Tourism, with help from Berryville Main Street and the Barns of Rose Hill. The bags, which are available at the Barns on Chalmers Court, contain information about Berryville and Clarke County, plus coupons and brochures from local businesses and information about nonprofit organizations.
In addition, quarterly "meet-and-greet" sessions are planned beginning April 11 at the Barns. However, the exact time is not yet determined.
The sessions are intended to help newcomers learn about services provided by the town and county, as well as their nonprofits. Also, newcomers will hear about volunteer opportunities which can help them get to know people and feel part of the community, said county Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart.
Invitations will be sent to newcomers known to local officials, such as through deed transfers and water/sewer connection requests, Hart said.
Yet there's always a possibility that someone new could be missed somehow and not receive an invitation. The doors will be open to those without formal invites, too.
"Anybody who's new to the community during the past year is welcome to attend," said Hart.
Census data from 2020 shows that Clarke County's population grew by 773, to 14,807, during the previous decade.
When people move to a new community, it often takes a while for them to get situated and feel like they're part of it, Hart acknowledged.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has been a big stumbling block, she said, as people have been encouraged to keep their distance from others to avoid spreading the illness.
"We've been missing opportunities" to get to know each other, said Hart. "People have been feeling disconnected."
Indications are that retirees are among recent newcomers. It may especially be hard for people who aren't working to make connections, she reasoned.
Those factors spurred the idea for the meet-and-greets.
Overall, "we just want to roll out the welcome mat," Hart said.
Berryville Main Street and Barns representatives couldn't be reached for comment on Monday.
Anyone wanting more information on the newcomer activities can contact Hart by phone at 540-955-5107 or by email at fhart@clarkecountyva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.