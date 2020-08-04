BERRYVILLE — Because much of Clarke County's economy revolves around agriculture, officials want to know how the county can better fulfill the needs of farmers and animal breeders.
The idea of conducting an in-depth study was floated during a recent meeting of the Clarke County Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC). But the committee decided now is the not the right time because of uncertainty about how the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately will affect the county and its finances.
Vice Chairman Chris Bates estimated the study would cost about $50,000.
"I think we ought to delay it a year," said Chairman John Milleson. "We (the county) don't have the money right now" to spend on things that are not urgent.
And, "things are going to get worse before they get better," he predicted.
In April, as part of adopting a $43.9 million budget for the fiscal year that started July 1, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors set aside more than $950,000 in contingency expenses that will occur only if the county can afford them. Officials estimated the pandemic could cost the county at least $970,000 in revenue, largely through lost sales tax collections and delinquent tax payments.
"It's not the time to spend the public's money," said Bev McKay, vice chairman of the supervisors and their White Post District representative. "It's an odd, uncertain time."
McKay is on the EDAC, a committee appointed by the supervisors that provides county officials advice on how to achieve economic development goals. Members include representatives of the county's agriculture, banking, real estate, industry, retail and tourism sectors.
As far as how agriculture has evolved countywide, "we need to look at where we've come and what we've got so we know what we'll need in the future" in terms of agriculture-related businesses and services, McKay said during a phone interview on Monday.
Potential examples he mentioned during the committee meeting include farm machinery dealerships and repair businesses.
For the most part, "you have to go to either Harrisonburg or Pennsylvania" right now to get those services, he said.
The idea for the agriculture study evolved from an initial concept of doing a study of equine-related needs.
"Horses are an integral part of agriculture," McKay said in a phone interview on Monday. But the study should examine everything pertaining to agriculture, he said, not only horses and "not just the cattle and not just the corn."
At the meeting, EDAC member Christina Kraybill asked whether a study would possibly show a need for some type of agriculture-related training center in Clarke County.
"We don't have a next level of education" beyond high school, she said.
To persuade them not to leave after graduating, students must be shown there are agriculture-related job opportunities in the county, said Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart.
Lord Fairfax Community College in Frederick County offers agricultural science programs. For that reason, County Administrator Chris Boies indicated the study likely wouldn't show a need for an agriculture training center. If an educational need was to arise, the college could easily develop a program to handle it, he said. He mentioned, though, any such program likely would be marketed to the entire region, not just Clarke County.
Because of the pandemic, students are changing how they look for career opportunities, Kraybill said.
"I think the trades are going to become more attractive," she said.
