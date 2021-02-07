STRASBURG — The Clarke County wrestling team didn’t come home with a Region 2B title on Saturday, but the Eagles figure to be in the hunt for postseason championship hardware in the future.
The Eagles led Saturday’s eight-team region tournament after the championship semifinals at Strasburg High School, but the host and defending champion Rams outperformed Clarke County over the remainder of the day to claim the title with 180 points to the Eagles’ 162.
The Eagles had 96 points to Strasburg’s 90.5 points after the championship semifinals, and they had seven finalists to the Rams’ six. But Strasburg led 111.5 to 101 after the consolation semis, then went 4-2 in the finals and 4-1 in the third-place matches while the Eagles went 3-4 and 2-0, respectively.
Clarke County won its first three championship matches (freshmen Landon Roper won at 113, Wyatt Stemberger triumphed at 120, and sophomore Cannon Long captured the 132 title), but lost its last four.
The Eagles will still send a region-high eight people to the Class 2 state meet on Feb. 19 at the Salem Civic Center. The top two in each weight class advanced. (Those who lost prior to the finals on Saturday had a chance to wrestle back for second place. If the championship loser did not face the third-place match winner during the tournament, those two competed in a second-place match to determine the second state berth from the region.)
Clarke County coach Jon VanSice felt his team’s inexperience probably hurt it in the later rounds. The Eagles have only one senior, and only five of the 11 participants Saturday competed in last year’s Region 2B tournament.
“We had a decent day, but we kind of faltered there at the end,” VanSice said. “I think the championship was there for the taking. Strasburg took it, and we didn’t.
“I was a little disappointed in the losses in the finals. We started out like a house on fire. The first three guys really wrestled well. I was very happy with how they wrestled. A little bit of inexperience hurt us with the upper weights, because they all missed a big portion of last year [with injuries] except for Roger [Tapscott]. To make it to the region is a big step up for them and I’m really happy with them in that respect, but I would have been a lot happier if they would have won. But there’s no shame in taking second.”
Roper and Stemberger were never in doubt of taking first.
In the finals, Roper (9-2) pinned Stuarts’ Draft’s Jaylee Hatcher in 1:52 after building up a 9-0 lead, and Stemberger (10-2) pinned Madison County’s Joshua Lamb in 2:04 after taking a 7-0 lead. Roper had just one match on Saturday and Stemberger had two (both pins).
Roper said working with Stemberger in practice was good preparation for Saturday, and should continue to help him in advance of the state tournament.
“I felt like I got better every single day [training with him this week] in the room,” Roper said. “He pushes me. And he beats me. It’s good to learn from mistakes.”
Stemberger feels his preparation this year has paid off.
“I’ve been hitting the practice room very hard,” Stemberger said. “And I’ve had some tough competition, which has made me realize what I need to get better at.”
Long also won by pin in the second period, though he did so after falling behind. Strasburg’s Cole Ramey took Long down with 1:17 left in the second period to take a 3-2 lead. But Long followed with a five-point move to go up 7-3, then earned his fall with 18 seconds left in the period.
Long placed third at the Class 2 state tournament at 106 pounds last year.
“I’m really motivated to win,” said Long, who spoke before the Clarke County School Board in December after it was announced that the school wrestling season might be canceled. “It’s much harder being at a higher weight, but I’m trying to get three state titles in my career.”
The four Eagles who lost in the championship finals and took second were senior Alvaro Wong (152; pinned in 53 seconds by Stuarts Draft’s Asher Coffey); junior Trace Mansfield (182; pinned in 3:21 by Stuarts Draft’s Kyle Coffey); junior Michael Perozich (220; lost by 20-6 major decision to Buffalo Gap’s Andrew Richardson); and the junior Tapscott (285; pinned in 1:40 by Stuarts Draft’s Connor McCall).
Junior Titus Hensler lost in the semifinals but wrestled back to take second place at 195. He beat Page County’s Hagan Bradley by fall in 1:13 to earn a state berth.
While VanSice might have felt inexperience hurt the Eagles on Saturday, that won’t be a problem at this time next year.
“We’ve got almost the whole squad coming back,” VanSice said. “That’s a good thing. All in all, I’m happy with a second-place finish [today].”
Buffalo Gap placed third with 132 points. The Bison were followed by Stuarts Draft (123), Madison County (61), Stonewall Jackson (46), East Rockingham (20) and Page County (14).
Strasburg’s Jaylon Burks won the Region 2B Wrestler of the Year award. He claimed the 138-pound title with two pins and a major decision.
