BERRYVILLE — Alternative discharge systems and massive drainfields will be prohibited in Clarke County if proposed rule changes for septic systems are adopted.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation about the code amendments Monday morning. When it meets on Nov. 23, the board will consider scheduling a public hearing on the changes, probably in December.
In 1987, the county adopted a septic ordinance as part of its efforts to protect groundwater, especially in karst areas comprising most of its territory. Karst is land upheld by limestone, a highly soluble rock.
Both conventional and alternative onsite sewage systems are allowed in Virginia.
With a conventional system, solid waste collects in a septic tank and liquid waste moves through a distribution box that scatters it in a drainfield. Microorganisms remove bacteria from the liquid as it percolates (or “percs”) through the drainfield’s soil. By the time that the liquid reaches groundwater, it’s clean.
Basically, “the distribution box is the carburetor of the septic system,” said county Natural Resources Planner Alison Teetor.
Alternative systems must be engineered, and state law requires them to be inspected yearly to ensure they work properly. Pumps and filters are used to clean effluent before it reaches the drainfield. Because less soil and a smaller drainfield ultimately are needed, such systems are installed in areas not large enough to support conventional systems.
When they’re not maintained properly, alternative systems can discharge effluent that’s either untreated or poorly treated. Little to no oversight by the Virginia Department of Health exists to verify inspections, Teetor said. That’s because the state considers it to be a homeowner’s responsibility to hire a contractor, she said.
An alternative discharge system is a type of alternative onsite sewage system, Teetor said. None currently are in use in Clarke County, to officials’ understanding.
Such systems can discharge untreated waste onto the ground if they malfunction, so the county planning department is recommending that they be banned.
“Mass drainfields” generally are used for larger developments such as condominiums, subdivisions and shopping centers. They’re recommended to be banned, too, because soil limitations make them hard to install in the county, Teetor said. Furthermore, most developments large enough for them are better suited for public sewer systems, she said.
However, Teetor considers the most significant proposed change to be requiring the Lord Fairfax Health District to inspect all soils and siting for septic systems, as well as maintenance necessitating the replacement of components such as building sewers, distribution boxes, conveyance lines and header pipes. Health district officials are agreeable to that, she said.
Once that was standard practice, she said. But the state loosened the rules as part of efforts to privatize septic system siting and installation, she added.
In a report to the supervisors, she compared it to “building a house without a building inspection” being done.
Another major proposed change that Teetor mentioned is relaxing standards for the installation depth of alternative systems.
Officials determined that the current required 10-inch installation depth is “unreasonably deep,” said Teetor. The way they’re designed, some alternative systems don’t work well at that depth, she said.
A minimum installation depth of three inches is suggested.
Among other changes proposed are ones based on updated technology and rules that officials determined are unenforceable.
Health district officials were consulted about the proposed changes, as were Loudoun County officials. That county also has a lot of karst surface, Teetor said.
