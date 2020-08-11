BERRYVILLE — Businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic soon may be able to obtain economic aid from Clarke County if they have no more than 100 employees.
During its monthly meeting next Tuesday, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors will consider establishing the CARES Act Emergency Grant Program with $100,000 that the county received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Under proposed rules for the program, eligible businesses determined to have the most dire needs for assistance will be able to receive grants of up to $10,000.
The board's Finance Committee received an advance look at the proposal Monday morning.
Initially, the proposal limited the program to businesses having fewer than 50 employees. Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett suggested increasing that limit to 100.
"There could be an employer with 52 employees (for instance) that has a legitimate need," said County Administrator Chris Boies.
A labor market profile prepared by the Virginia Employment Commission shows that out of 457 employers in Clarke County, 315 — or 69% — employ no more than four people. Those with 49 workers or less make up 446 — or 97.6% — of the county's employers.
Only six businesses have between 50 and 99 workers, so raising the grant program's employee limit won't make much difference, Boies said.
Only five businesses in the largely rural, agricultural county have more than 100 employees, the profile indicates. It lists, in order, Berryville Graphics, Clarke County Public Schools, Grafton School, Clarke County government and Coral Graphic Services as the county's Top 5 employers, but it doesn't state how many employees each business or organization has.
Qualifying businesses would have to be located in the county, and they could have no more than $2.5 million in annual gross receipts, the program proposal shows. They would have to be for-profit, independently-owned businesses, not part of a national chain or an easily-recognized franchise.
One clarification to that rule that Boies mentioned: Martin's, as part of a large supermarket chain, would not qualify for a grant. However, the county's two McDonald's restaurants may qualify because, although part of a nationally-known chain, they aren't operated by the corporation but rather a franchisee.
Among other qualification requirements, businesses would have to:
• Show at least a 25% loss in revenue attributed to the pandemic, either by an interruption of business or by having to pay coronavirus-related expenses,
• Provide a 6- to 12-month projection of cash flow,
• Provide documentation for the proposed use of grant funds. Qualifying expenditures would include payments of rent, mortgage, payroll, utilities and other operational business expenses deemed applicable under the CARES Act,
• Provide a copy of their valid business licenses, as well as their most recent federal tax returns and W-9 forms,
• Provide copies of any bills for which reimbursement is being sought,
• Provide a copy of the driver’s license, or another form of identification, of the employee or owner who completes the application,
• Be current on all local tax payments, and
• Have been up and running from at least Jan. 1, 2020.
If the full Board of Supervisors establishes the program, the application will be placed on the Clarke County Economic Development website, www.YesClarke.com, and the county's general website, www.ClarkeCounty.gov.
Businesses would have until Sept. 11 to apply.
Felicia Hart, the county's economic development and tourism director, said she couldn't estimate how many businesses might apply.
Representatives of local businesses with whom she has talked have told her "they're taking advantage of (the various assistance monies) that are out there," she said.
Businesses already have inquired about whether the county will be providing assistance, Hart added.
