BERRYVILLE — Clarke County planning and zoning staff acknowledge making a mistake when they denied someone a permit to put a manufactured home on his property last summer.
The error occurred because the definition of manufactured home in the county’s zoning ordinance didn’t match the one mandated under state law. As a result, the Clarke County Planning Commission is considering a text amendment that would put the proper definition on the books, so to speak.
Currently, the ordinance requires manufactured homes to be at least 19 feet wide. When they consulted with Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams and the county’s part-time attorney, Robert Mitchell, staff found out the state’s definition — which supersedes the county’s — doesn’t have such a requirement.
State code defines “manufactured home” as a structure subject to federal regulation which is transportable in one or more sections, is eight body feet or more in width and 40 body feet or more in length in traveling mode, or comprises 320 or more square feet when erected on site. It is built on a permanent chassis and is designed to be used as a single-family dwelling, with or without a permanent foundation, when connected to the required utilities. Those include the plumbing, heating, air-conditioning and electrical systems contained within the structure.
According to a report prepared for the commission, a property owner was issued a notice of violation in July for bringing a manufactured home onto his property without zoning approval. The owner filed a zoning permit application in August in response. Planning and zoning staff then denied the permit, determining that because the structure was only 14 feet wide, it did not comply with the county’s 19-foot minimum width. The property owner took no further action.
The 19-foot requirement has “been on the (county’s) books for many, many years, prior to me” joining the staff in 2012, said Planning Director Brandon Stidham.
It’s just taken a long time for an issue to come up to prompt county officials to realize the definition change is necessary, he indicated.
State code requires manufactured homes to be permitted in all zoning districts in which agricultural practices are allowed by right, as long as the structures are subject to the same development standards that apply to single-family dwellings built on site.
Along with including the state’s definition, the proposed text amendment would read that “manufactured homes, (which are) permitted in the AOC and FOC zoning districts only, shall be installed on a permanent foundation with transportation tongue and axles removed, and subject to all other zoning standards applicable to conventional, site-built single family dwellings within the AOC and FOC districts. Skirting requirements and other applicable manufactured housing regulations of the Virginia Uniform Statewide Building Code shall be met.”
AOC is the Agricultural-Open Space-Conservation District, land in which is mainly west of the Shenandoah River. FOC is the Forestal-Open Space-Conservation district, land in which mostly is east of the river. Those are the county’s two main rural zoning districts, according to Stidham.
The planning commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendment at 9 a.m. Feb. 5 in the main meeting room on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.