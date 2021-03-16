BERRYVILLE — Clarke County residents soon may not be paying quite as much in taxes on their homes and land as they currently do.
But that doesn't necessarily mean less of their paychecks will go into the county's coffers. Two new taxes are being considered for the financial year that will start July 1.
An almost $45.3-million budget proposal for fiscal 2022 includes a half-cent reduction in the real estate tax rate, from 61.5 cents to 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. The decrease means the owners of a home appraised at $150,000 would see their annual tax bill drop by $7.50, from $922.50 to $915.
Reducing the tax rate would result in the county losing $120,267 in real estate tax revenue, officials estimate.
However, a 2% "meals tax" on foods and beverages prepared in stores and restaurants in unincorporated areas of the county is proposed. The tax, which amounts to two cents per dollar, is expected to generate $150,000 in revenue per year.
County Administrator Chris Boies said officials want to reduce the county's reliance on real estate taxes to generate revenue.
"You want to diversify your revenue sources as much as you can," Boies said.
Berryville, the county's largest town, has a 4% meals tax. Nearby localities, including Winchester and Frederick County and some of Loudoun County's towns, also have meals taxes. Loudoun itself doesn't have one.
Already announced was a proposed 40-cent-per-pack tax on cigarettes to be charged by stores in unincorporated areas. That tax, which remains on the table, is anticipated to generate $100,000 in revenue for the county annually.
A proposed 1.5% increase in Clarke County's transient occupancy tax — to 3.5%, or 3½ cents per dollar — is expected to generate an extra $26,250 in revenue per year. That increase should mostly affect tourists and other visitors, Boies said.
In 1996, the county levied its current 2% tax on people who stay at motels, campgrounds and other lodging businesses. Legislation enacted by the General Assembly last year enables the county to raise that rate to as much as 5%, as long as the additional revenue collected is used toward tourism marketing efforts.
The real estate, meals and occupancy tax recommendations were decided on during a recent meeting of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors' Finance Committee. The full board has not yet vetted them.
Expenses in the fiscal 2022 budget proposal total $45,261,657. That is an increase of $1,361,424 from the current year's adopted budget of $43,900,233.
Yet the county expects to collect a total of only $44,879,744 in local, state and federal revenues, the proposal shows. As a result, the county intends to take $381,913 from its fund balance — basically, what has been left over in past years after assets have been used to meet liabilities — to equalize revenues and expenditures, as is required by law.
The spending plan is "technically showing the county is spending more than it's taking in," Boies said. What really is happening, he said, is that the county is paying for capital projects with money it has saved instead of issuing debt.
A 5% pay raise for employees of the county and its school division is planned at a cost of $364,454, the proposed budget shows.
Overall, the county plans to give its schools $15,974,232 in local funds, a $294,748 increase from $15,679,484 budgeted for the current fiscal year.
Much of that increase is to go toward school employees' raises, Boies said, alongside some state money. To try and keep experienced teachers and administrators from leaving, the division wants to boost paychecks to make salaries more competitive with nearby localities that pay more.
Because the state is committing funds to help give raises to teachers, other state employees and state-supported local employees, it's only fair that general county employees also receive equal raises because many of the employees work closely together, Boies indicated.
During its meeting this afternoon, the Board of Supervisors will consider scheduling a public hearing on the budget proposal in April.
The law requires localities to adopt their annual budgets by June 30.
Log In
