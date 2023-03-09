In the last four games, the Clarke County girls’ basketball team has played two schools that had beaten the Eagles in their previous matchups against them, had girls put up point totals of 27, 29 and 40 in the first three games, and in the last game had two girls combine for 35 points and 20 rebounds to lead their team to a plus-13 rebounding advantage.
Each time when the final buzzer sounded in those challenging contests, Clarke County found itself going home with a double-digit victory, including Monday’s 62-51 overtime semifinal win over John Marshall.
At 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Eagles (24-5) will get their biggest test yet in the Virginia High School League Class 2 championship game at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. They’ll take on Wise County’s Central High School (25-6), the defending state champions and winners of six of the last nine Class 2 titles.
For the third straight game, the Eagles will face a 2022 Class 2 All-State First Team selection. This time it’s speedy 5-foot-6 sophomore guard Emmah McAmis, who averages 28.3 points per game and already has several NCAA Division I scholarship offers. The Warriors are led by a decorated coach in VHSL Hall of Famer Robin Dotson, who has won 717 career games and seven state titles in a career that started at J.J. Kelly in 1987.
Clarke County wouldn’t have it any other way. When asked if they like challenges like this on Tuesday, Eagles senior guard Hailey Evans quickly said, “Love them.”
“We want to prove that we are better than the defending champions,” Clarke County senior guard Keira Rohrbach said.
Doing that would cap off what’s been a pretty special year.
The Eagles brought back eight of the nine players who helped them go 17-10 and advance to the Class 2 state quarterfinals last year and added 6-foot freshman Alainah McKavish, the team’s leading scorer (14.6 points per game) and rebounder (6.5 per game). Sophomore Devin Simmons-McDonald was added for the postseason run.
After snapping a string of six straight losing seasons and earning the program’s first state berth since 2015 last year, this season has seen Clarke County win the Bull Run District regular-season title and the Region 2B title — the first time its claimed district and region titles since 2015. This year’s state championship berth is the Eagles’ first since 2007, when they won the program’s only state crown.
Though the Eagles were glad to win the Bull Run District regular-season title, looking back now they actually think it’s a good thing they didn’t win the Bull Run Tournament title. Clarke County had its second-lowest point total of the year in a 42-33 semifinal loss to Luray.
“We were separating ourselves from each other, and now I feel like we’re bonded again,” Rohrbach said. “It made us more hungry to keep going.”
Clarke County 10th-year head coach Regina Downing said it was the Eagles’ fourth game of the year that showed her just how much potential the team had. Against Class 4 James Wood, Clarke County rallied from a 29-14 halftime deficit and a 31-22 third quarter deficit to win 49-45.
The 6-foot Rohrbach — who will play for NCAA Division III University of Mary Washington next year — said Clarke County has definitely grown as a team.
“We pass the ball more, and we are more court aware of each other and what we do together,” said Rohrbach, who averages 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. “We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses better.”
Clarke County is averaging a solid 49.5 points per game, but its biggest strength continues to be its man defense that often causes havoc when the Eagles decide to employ a trap. It took overtime for John Marshall to become just the second team to crack the 50-point barrier against the Eagles this season. Clarke County is surrendering 35.3 points per game and averaging 14.5 steals.
The Eagles will certainly have to be on their defensive game against Central. The Warriors average 59 points per game while surrendering 43.1.
“They’re a well-coached group,” Downing said. “They’ve very disciplined.”
As a sophomore, McAmis has already had a career most people can only dream of.
The team’s only All-State player last year, McAmis had 34 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in last year’s 62-59 state title game win over Luray. Late in the game, McAmis tied up former Luray star and Class 2 Player of the Year Emilee Weakley for a jump ball that gave Central possession. McAmis then finished off a traditional 3-point play with 28.1 seconds left to make it 60-59. McAmis averaged 22 points a game last year in setting a state freshman record for points.
McAmis is blazing quick — she set Region 2C track & field records last year in the 100 meters (12.63 seconds) and 200 (26.52) and placed fourth in Class 2 in both events — and she’s tough. Playing on an injured ankle suffered in Central’s quarterfinal win over Floyd County, McAmis scored 18 points and had the game-winning basket with 12.2 seconds left. She then clinched the game with a steal on the next possession.
Radford, Marshall, Colgate, Appalachian State and East Tennessee State are among the Division I schools that have offered her scholarships.
“She’s very athletic and very patient,” Downing said. “I notice how she lets the game come to her. But she knows what she wants to do and knows how to get her shots.
“We’re going to run different people at her and stay with what we normally do. I love man defense and we’ll stick with our man, and we’ll try and do some different things to keep her off balance.”
The Eagles have numerous girls who can defend on the perimeter, including starters Evans (11.0 points, team-best 3.1 steals per game), junior Kaiya Williams (6.4 points, 2.2 assists, 1.9 steals) and junior Selene Good (1.8 steals). Senior guard Emma Nelson played valuable minutes in the second quarter on Monday with Good on the bench for most of it with foul trouble.
McAmis also knows how to drive and find her teammates for shots as well. Fellow starters Abbie Jordan (12 points against Gate City), a sophomore, and junior Emilee Brickey, a strong defensive player, are among the players who can knock down 3-pointers.
“They have good ball movement and they’re shot-ready,” Downing said. “If you don’t close and identify where their shooters are, they’ll make you pay.”
Other starters for the Warriors are senior Emilee Mullins and junior Madison Looney. At 6-1, Looney is the only Central player taller than 5-9.
A transfer from Grundy High School who averaged 17 points and 16 rebounds per game last year, Looney is averaging 10.1 points and 9.5 rebounds this season. She had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the 68-66 quarterfinal win over Floyd County.
Though Central has speed, so do the Eagles. College courts are 10 feet longer than high school courts, and Clarke County showed it could navigate that well in its 47-31 win over Strasburg in the Region 2B championship game at Shenandoah University.
“If we can get out in transition and run our lanes, we can open the game up and do some great stuff,” Downing said.
Clarke County’s players have received tremendous support from their fans in the postseason run. Rohrbach said on Tuesday, she repeatedly received messages of congratulations and good wishes going forward as she entered classrooms and walked the halls during the school day.
They hope they can create yet another memorable experience on Saturday for themselves and their supporters.
“Just making it here and having a chance for a state title for the school in my last year, it’s just a proud moment coming from a [1-8] season my sophomore year,” Rohrbach said.
